“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” to Air Christmas Morning on ABC

Disney’s annual Christmas celebration, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, will air on Christmas morning on ABC.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is hosted by artist Matthew Morrison, singer-songwriter and TV host Emma Bunton, and TV host Jesse Palmer.

Joining as co-hosts are ABC's black-ish star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records Artist and Disney's The Lion King star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film.

star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records Artist and Disney’s star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film. Presented from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Among the exclusive Disney Parks sneak peeks planned for this special are Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney California Adventure

Viewers will also get a special look at “the most magical flight on earth”: the newly opened Disney Skyliner gondola system, connecting Walt Disney World Resort guests to two Disney theme parks and four resorts, including the new Disney’s Riviera Resort, open now.

Musical performances include the following: Seventeen-time Grammy Award-winner Sting performs “Soul Cake” off his platinum-selling album “If On A Winter’s Night…” from Walt Disney World Resort. Two-time Grammy Award-winning reggae star Shaggy sings his new Caribbean-flavored original song “Christmas with Friends” from Walt Disney World Resort Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix performs “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” from Walt Disney World Resort. Singers Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal sing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” from Disneyland Resort. Grammy Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man performs “White Christmas” and “Feel it Still” from Disneyland Resort. International pop star Ally Brooke performs “Christmas Through Your Eyes” from Walt Disney World Resort. The cast of the new Disney+ original “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” performs a high-energy medley from Disneyland Resort.

