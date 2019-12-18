9 Film, 27 Disc, 4K UltraHD Release of The Complete Star Wars Skywalker Saga Set for Release in March

For those of us who have yet to own a hard copy of the Star Wars films, just want a visually restored and pristine screening all to themselves, or even if the case is just better than a previous release, the complete Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K UltraHD Blu-Ray set is on the horizon, according to The Digital Bits.
- A 27-disc set containing the complete adventures of the Skywalker Saga in glorious 4K UltraHD is reportedly being released on March 30th, 2020.
- The set will contain each of the Star Wars films of the Skywalker Saga, including the latest release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It is also highly likely that, with the set including the latest film, that March 30th, 2020 will also be the release date for a stand-alone copy of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Again, this set includes all the chapters of the Skywalker story, so the films Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will not be included in this set.
- This set was originally spotted, possibly as a leak, on the Best Buy Canada website. The item and its page have since been removed, so it is unclear at this time whether the set will be a Best Buy exclusive, or if this item will appear at various other retail outlets.
- More noteworthy for die-hard fans and film purists, it is also unclear at this time if an original theatrical version of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi will be included, or if they will retain the more recent editions with numerous (and sometimes controversial) changes.
- Based on the Best Buy Canada link that was discovered, the set will be retailing for $329.99, or roughly $36.00 per film included in the set.
- The release date of March 30th, 2020 follows a similar pattern to that of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, also theatrically released in December, and came to Blu-ray and 4K on March 27th, 2018.