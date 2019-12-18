“Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run” Mobile Game to Launch December 25

Starting on December 25, 2019, wannabe spies of all ages can join super spy Lance Sterling on incredible missions in the all new mobile game, Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run from Denali Publishing.

What’s happening:

. The official mobile game is based on the animated spy comedy adventure Spies in Disguise from 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios and will launch alongside the film on December 25.

, players can take control of the world's best spy, Lance Sterling, for the first time. Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run delivers all of the big box office action, characters, global locations and cinematic action moments inspired by the film and features voice clips from the film’s all-star cast, including Will Smith, Tom Holland, and Rashida Jones.

To celebrate the impending launch of the game, a new trailer will be shared on December 25.

Finally, beginning December 25, Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run will be available to download for mobile devices worldwide via the Apple App Store Google Play

About the game:

“In Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run, players work alongside the world’s top special agents Lance Sterling and his partner Walter Beckett as they run through exciting global locations, collect coins to unlock futuristic gadgets, and use amazing abilities and fully tricked out spy vehicles. Among the many spy gadgets at players’ disposal is an Audi RSQ e-tron concept spy car, created specifically for Spies in Disguise.”

What they’re saying: