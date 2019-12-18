“Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run” Mobile Game to Launch December 25

by | Dec 18, 2019 9:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Starting on December 25, 2019, wannabe spies of all ages can join super spy Lance Sterling on incredible missions in the all new mobile game, Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run from Denali Publishing.

What’s happening:

  • Today, mobile game publishing studio and developer Denali Publishing announced a new mobile game Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run.
  • The official mobile game is based on the animated spy comedy adventure Spies in Disguise from 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios and will launch alongside the film on December 25.

  • In Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run, players can take control of the world's best spy, Lance Sterling, for the first time.
  • Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run delivers all of the big box office action, characters, global locations and cinematic action moments inspired by the film and features voice clips from the film’s all-star cast, including Will Smith, Tom Holland, and Rashida Jones.

  • The mobile game will be available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
  • To celebrate the impending launch of the game, a new trailer will be shared on December 25.
  • Finally, beginning December 25, Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run will be available to download for mobile devices worldwide via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About the game:

  • “In Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run, players work alongside the world’s top special agents Lance Sterling and his partner Walter Beckett as they run through exciting global locations, collect coins to unlock futuristic gadgets, and use amazing abilities and fully tricked out spy vehicles. Among the many spy gadgets at players’ disposal is an Audi RSQ e-tron concept spy car, created specifically for Spies in Disguise.”

What they’re saying:

  • Sabaa Rehmani, President, Denali Publishing: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the action and adventure of Blue Sky Studios’ Spies in Disguise to mobile devices alongside the film. Soon everyone will be able to enjoy the dynamic, endless runner and perform top-secret spy missions as their favorite characters from Spies in Disguise.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend