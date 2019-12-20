Star Tours, Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Receive Updates To Celebrate Release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

by | Dec 20, 2019 9:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

In celebration of the latest and final chapter of the Skywalker Saga of Star Wars, the classic Disney Parks attraction Star Tours has been updated to include destinations and characters from the latest installment of the fan-favorite series.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Tours – The Adventures Continue has been bringing Star Wars fans to their favorite destinations from the films for years and, as of today, the attraction will be visiting some new locations, including some from the newest film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

  • The new sequence includes:
    • No additional changes to the first options, you still get the probe droid, Darth Vader, or Kylo Ren
    • A visit to the ocean moon of Kef Bir, including the wreckage of the second incarnation of the Death Star
    • A transmission in between destinations from Lando Calrissian
    • The second destination is Exogal, the planet of the final battle from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
    • The flight is concluded with a return to the Star Tours port featuring an appearance from the pilot droid originally intended for your flight.
  • With the new Rise of Skywalker updates, Star Tours now offers more than 100 storytelling combinations, though for the next few weeks or even months, the flights will exclusively be the new destinations.
  • The updates to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue are not limited to the experience at the Walt Disney World resort. Guests can also experience these updates at all the Star Tours attractions globally; at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

  • Not only has Star Tours been updated with the new destinations and sequences, but new displays have been added to the Star Wars Launch Bay.
  • The new displays include items from both the First Order and the Resistance, featuring various props and models from the films.
  • Check out a sample of the updates in the gallery below!

What They’re Saying:

  • Tom Fitzgerald, Walt Disney Imagineer: “Over the years, C-3PO and R2-D2 have taken Star Tours passengers to some pretty amazing destinations and the adventure on the surface of the ocean moon Kef Bir is one of the wildest we’ve ever created with our partners at Industrial Light & Magic”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend