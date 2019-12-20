Star Tours, Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Receive Updates To Celebrate Release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

In celebration of the latest and final chapter of the Skywalker Saga of Star Wars, the classic Disney Parks attraction Star Tours has been updated to include destinations and characters from the latest installment of the fan-favorite series.

What’s Happening:

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The new sequence includes: No additional changes to the first options, you still get the probe droid, Darth Vader, or Kylo Ren A visit to the ocean moon of Kef Bir, including the wreckage of the second incarnation of the Death Star A transmission in between destinations from Lando Calrissian The second destination is Exogal, the planet of the final battle from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The flight is concluded with a return to the Star Tours port featuring an appearance from the pilot droid originally intended for your flight.

With the new Rise of Skywalker updates, Star Tours now offers more than 100 storytelling combinations, though for the next few weeks or even months, the flights will exclusively be the new destinations.

The updates to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue are not limited to the experience at the Walt Disney World resort. Guests can also experience these updates at all the Star Tours attractions globally; at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

Not only has Star Tours been updated with the new destinations and sequences, but new displays have been added to the Star Wars Launch Bay

The new displays include items from both the First Order and the Resistance, featuring various props and models from the films.

Check out a sample of the updates in the gallery below!

What They’re Saying:

Tom Fitzgerald, Walt Disney Imagineer: “Over the years, C-3PO and R2-D2 have taken Star Tours passengers to some pretty amazing destinations and the adventure on the surface of the ocean moon Kef Bir is one of the wildest we’ve ever created with our partners at Industrial Light & Magic”