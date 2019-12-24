R2-D2 Seen Roaming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Fans exploring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland spotted a familiar droid recently. R2-D2 was seen roaming the land freely according to the Orange County Register.

R2-D2 was part of a “play test,” which was part of an ongoing innovation process looking at new ways for guests to experience Disney parks.

Experiences seen in these “play tests” may or may not end up as theme park offerings.

The famous droid was seen rolling around Galaxy’s Edge near the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction on multiple occasions over the past few days.