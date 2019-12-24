R2-D2 Seen Roaming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Fans exploring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland spotted a familiar droid recently. R2-D2 was seen roaming the land freely according to the Orange County Register.
- R2-D2 was part of a “play test,” which was part of an ongoing innovation process looking at new ways for guests to experience Disney parks.
- Experiences seen in these “play tests” may or may not end up as theme park offerings.
- The famous droid was seen rolling around Galaxy’s Edge near the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction on multiple occasions over the past few days.
- The “play test” is R2’s first journey outside of the Droid Depot.
- Concept art for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge showed guests walking alongside dorids and other creatures, but that was not realized when the lands opened at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.
- This R2-D2 “play test” is reminiscent of the J4-K3 droid that was seen roaming Disneyland’s Tomorrowland back in 2017.
- According to Walt Disney Imagineering officials, the J4-K3 test was completely independent of any work being done on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.