Construction Update: New Character Meet and Greets Coming To Epcot

As 2020 approaches literally by the hour, we are finding ourselves deeper and deeper into the many announced refurbishments of Epcot. Characters once housed in Innoventions West/Epcot Character Spot are finding themselves being relocated (if not altogether kicked out) to other areas of the park in newly constructed meet and greet locations.

What’s Happening:

As the transformation of Epcot continues, the demolition of the western half of Innoventions including the Epcot Character Spot has begun to make way for new experiences, including Journey of Water Inspired by Moana

The demolition of this building leaves Joy and Sadness (from Inside Out ) and Baymax (from Big Hero 6) without a meet and greet location for guests to experience.

At this time, Baymax has not had a new location announced, so it can be assumed that Baymax will not be returning to Epcot anytime soon to meet his adoring fans, leaving us to be unsatisfied with our care.

Joy and Sadness will no longer be meeting at Headquarters, but instead will be moving over to what appears to be Imagination-Land, accessible at the Imagination Pavilion. However, only Joy will be on-scene and available for meeting and greeting.

Also at the Imagination pavilion, Mickey Mouse is making the trek across Future World Disney-Pixar Short Film Festival

The Baymax and Joy/Sadness meet and greet locations that are currently still open are expected to close very early next year.

At this time, no opening date has been announced for the new meet and greet locations.

