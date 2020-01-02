Disneyland Paris to Offer Limited Time Show “Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition”

Things are about to get chilly at Disneyland Paris as the Resort kicks off it’s first Frozen Celebration later this month.
For a limited time, guests can experience the magical Frozen takeover featuring live shows, themed treats, and a special 3-night only performance of Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition.
What’s happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ Frozen Celebration will highlight all of the special moments of Frozen and Frozen 2 during this wonderful new seasonal event.
- One of the limited time offerings included in the celebration is a special presentation of Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition.
- Guests will be dazzled as the new sound and light show illuminates the nighttime sky, and watch in awe as iconic moments from Frozen come to life before their eyes.
- Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition will take place around the shores of Lake Disney at 8:30 pm on January 24, 27, and 29, 2020.
- This spectacular is free and open to all guests. Tickets are not required.
Frozen Celebration:
- Starting January 11-May 3, 2020 guests can experience the beloved stories in exciting new ways!
- From live shows and character meet and greets, to merchandise and themed snacks, this event will celebrate every magical moment of Frozen.
- Ahead of the official celebration, Walt Disney Studios Park debuted the Frozen: A Musical Celebration show. Check out Mike’s recap and video of the performance: