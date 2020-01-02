Disneyland Paris to Offer Limited Time Show “Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition”

Things are about to get chilly at Disneyland Paris as the Resort kicks off it’s first Frozen Celebration later this month.

For a limited time, guests can experience the magical Frozen takeover featuring live shows, themed treats, and a special 3-night only performance of Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris' Frozen Celebration will celebrate the stories of Frozen and Frozen 2 during this wonderful new seasonal event.

One of the limited time offerings included in the celebration is a special presentation of Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition.

Guests will be dazzled as the new sound and light show illuminates the nighttime sky, and watch in awe as iconic moments from Frozen come to life before their eyes.

Magic Over Lake Disney: The Frozen Edition will take place around the shores of Lake Disney at 8:30 pm on January 24, 27, and 29, 2020.

This spectacular is free and open to all guests. Tickets are not required.

Frozen Celebration:

Starting January 11-May 3, 2020 guests can experience the beloved stories in exciting new ways!

From live shows and character meet and greets, to merchandise and themed snacks, this event will celebrate every magical moment of Frozen.

Ahead of the official celebration, Walt Disney Studios Park debuted the Frozen: A Musical Celebration show. Check out Mike’s recap