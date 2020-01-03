Photos – New Disney Parks Merchandise Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

Part of the fun of enjoying your Walt Disney World vacation is picking out the right souvenir to commemorate it. So when a new collection of merchandise debuts in the parks, you can bet we’re going to be excited. A new Disney Parks collection has arrived for guests to celebrate their favorite park icons.
- We came across this new collection in the Once Upon a Time gift shop in the Sunset Boulevard area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The collection includes apparel, accessories, drinkware, stationery and as you can see in the image above, plush.
- The collection features patterns and logos that celebrate the many icons of the Disney Parks.