Fox Searchlight Casts Timothée Chalamet in Bob Dylan Biopic

Fox Searchlight is producing a Bob Dylan biopic called Going Electric from director James Mangold (Ford Vs. Ferrari). Deadline reports that the film just found its leading actor, Timothée Chalamet, who will play famous singer/songwriter.
What’s Happening:
- Timothée Chalamet has been cast as Bob Dylan in a Fox Searchlight biopic called Going Electric. Chalamet also appears in an upcoming Fox Searchlight film from Wes Anderson called The French Dispatch expected to release later in 2020.
- The film is described as focusing on Dylan’s rise to fame as opposed to his entire lifespan like the Weinstein 2007 film I’m Not There.
- Director James Mangold most recently directed Fox’s Ford Vs. Ferrari as well as the 2013 X-Men spin-off film The Wolverine (not to be confused with 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine).