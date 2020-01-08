ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty” to Premiere on April 6

ABC has announced it’s new romantic dramedy, The Baker and the Beauty will debut on April 6, 2020. The series based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar, originally for Keshet Broadcasting.
What’s happening:
- During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, ABC announced the premiere date for their new series The Baker and the Beauty.
- ABC picked up the romantic dramedy last spring which is set to debut on the network on Monday, April 6 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT).
Synopsis:
- “The Baker and the Beauty, will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But when he meets Noa Hamilton on a wild Miami night, his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull his family into a culture clash?”
The Baker and the Beauty stars:
- Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia
- Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton
- Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia
- Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis
- Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia
- David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia
- Belissa Escobedo as Natalie
- Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa
Creative team:
- Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner.
- David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two.
- Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode.
- The Baker and the Beauty is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar, originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar.
- Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.
- The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.