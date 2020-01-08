ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty” to Premiere on April 6

ABC has announced it’s new romantic dramedy, The Baker and the Beauty will debut on April 6, 2020. The series based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar, originally for Keshet Broadcasting.

What’s happening:

During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, ABC announced the premiere date for their new series The Baker and the Beauty .

ABC picked up the romantic dramedy last spring which is set to debut on the network on Monday, April 6 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT).

Synopsis:

“The Baker and the Beauty, will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But when he meets Noa Hamilton on a wild Miami night, his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull his family into a culture clash?”

The Baker and the Beauty stars:

Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia

Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton

Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia

Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis

Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia

David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia

Belissa Escobedo as Natalie

Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa

Creative team: