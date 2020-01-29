Romance Reigns as ABC Launches New “Bachelor” Spinoff, “The Baker and The Beauty” April 13

Mark your calendars for a TV date night, as ABC launches two new series on Monday, April 13. The evening will kick off with the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart followed by The Baker and the Beauty.

What’s happening:

The Baker and the Beauty

The Baker and the Beauty will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa.

will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. “Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?”

The Baker and the Beauty was originally slated to premiere on April 6th

The series stars:

Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia

Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton

Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia

Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis

Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia

David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia

Belissa Escobedo as Natalie

Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa

Creative team:

The Baker and the Beauty is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting.

is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Executive produced by: Keshet’s Avi Nir Alon Shtruzman Peter Traugott Rachel Kaplan Assi Azar Jim Chory Steve Pearlman

Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner.

David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two.

Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode.

The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music.

unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.

Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level.

The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business.

Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

Creative team: