Romance Reigns as ABC Launches New “Bachelor” Spinoff, “The Baker and The Beauty” April 13

Mark your calendars for a TV date night, as ABC launches two new series on Monday, April 13. The evening will kick off with the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart followed by The Baker and the Beauty.
What’s happening:
- This spring, ABC turns up the romance with the compelling new modern-day fairy tale The Baker and the Beauty premiering Monday, April 13 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT), following the premiere of the all-new Bachelor Nation series, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
The Baker and the Beauty
- The Baker and the Beauty will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa.
- “Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?”
- The Baker and the Beauty was originally slated to premiere on April 6th, but has since been pushed back to the 13th.
The series stars:
- Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia
- Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton
- Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia
- Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis
- Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia
- David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia
- Belissa Escobedo as Natalie
- Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa
Creative team:
- The Baker and the Beauty is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting.
- Executive produced by:
- Keshet’s Avi Nir
- Alon Shtruzman
- Peter Traugott
- Rachel Kaplan
- Assi Azar
- Jim Chory
- Steve Pearlman
- Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner.
- David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two.
- Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode.
- The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart
- The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music.
- Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.
- The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.
- Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level.
- The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business.
- Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.
Creative team:
- The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.
- Executive produced by:
- Mike Fleiss
- Martin Hilton
- Nicole Woods
- Bennett Graebner
- Louis Caric