Romance Reigns as ABC Launches New “Bachelor” Spinoff, “The Baker and The Beauty” April 13

by | Jan 29, 2020 2:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Mark your calendars for a TV date night, as ABC launches two new series on Monday, April 13. The evening will kick off with the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart followed by The Baker and the Beauty.

What’s happening:

VICTOR RASUK, NATHALIE KELLEY

VICTOR RASUK, NATHALIE KELLEY

The Baker and the Beauty

  • The Baker and the Beauty will take viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa.
  • “Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night, he meets Noa Hamilton and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash?”
  • The Baker and the Beauty was originally slated to premiere on April 6th, but has since been pushed back to the 13th.

MICHELLE VEINTIMILLA, BELISSA ESCOBEDO, LISA VIDAL, CARLOS GÓMEZ, VICTOR RASUK, NATHALIE KELLEY, DAVID DEL RIO, DAN BUCATINSKY

MICHELLE VEINTIMILLA, BELISSA ESCOBEDO, LISA VIDAL, CARLOS GÓMEZ, VICTOR RASUK, NATHALIE KELLEY, DAVID DEL RIO, DAN BUCATINSKY

The series stars:

  • Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia
  • Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton
  • Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia
  • Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis
  • Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia
  • David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia
  • Belissa Escobedo as Natalie
  • Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa  

Creative team:

  • The Baker and the Beauty is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting.
  • Executive produced by:
    • Keshet’s Avi Nir
    • Alon Shtruzman
    • Peter Traugott
    • Rachel Kaplan
    • Assi Azar
    • Jim Chory
    • Steve Pearlman
  • Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner.
  • David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two.
  • Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode.
  • The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music.
  • Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.
  • The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.
  • Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level.
  • The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business.
  • Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

Creative team:

  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.
  • Executive produced by:
    • Mike Fleiss
    • Martin Hilton
    • Nicole Woods
    • Bennett Graebner
    • Louis Caric
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend