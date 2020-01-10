First Look at Three New Marvel Comic Series Premiering This April

Marvel has given fans a sneak peek at three upcoming comic series debuting this April. Each new series focuses on teen supers who will have to figure out how to remain heroes when the law changes making it illegal to be teenage vigilantes!

What’s happening:

The lives of your favorite super heroes are changing forever! When a law is passed outlawing teenage vigilantes, the already-high stakes facing Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales, Ironheart, and more will suddenly be raised.

The government is imposing new restrictions on Marvel’s teen heroes, but that’s just the beginning of the story. Now, it’s time for Marvel’s next generation to fight back!

Three brand-new series, each reflecting the new Marvel status quo, were announced earlier today: Champions The New Warriors Power Pack

The changes all start in March’s Outlawed

Be on the lookout for more announcements about the far reaching effects of this new status quo.

Champions , The New Warriors , and Power Pack arrive in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com this April!

, , and arrive in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com this April! For more information, visit Marvel.com

Champions:

Written by Dr. Eve L. Ewing, Champions will be a new ongoing series spinning out of Outlawed .

will be a new ongoing series spinning out of . With art by Simone Di Meo, this series will be chock full of surprises as the Champions prove that despite the new law, the world needs them more than ever!

The New Warriors:

Fans will get to reunite with old friends and meet new ones in Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Luciano Vecchio’s The New Warriors.

The series will show Night Thrasher reuniting with classic New Warriors Firestar, Rage, Speedball, Namorita and Silhouette to mentor a whole new group of young heroes.

Power Pack: