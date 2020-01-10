Sing-Along Version of “Frozen 2” Coming to Theaters January 17th

“Some Things Never Change.” So says the cast of Frozen 2 in a musical number in the film, and on January 17th, some things, in fact, will change, as a new sing-along version of Frozen 2 hits theaters.

What’s Happening:

Fans are invited to venture “Into the Unknown” alongside Anna and Elsa when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 Special Sing-Along Engagement kicks off in select theatres nationwide on January 17 for a limited time.

To get in the spirit of the special engagement, check out the sing-along version of the full "Some Things Never Change" sequence from Disney's Frozen 2 featuring the original song performed by Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff.

You can also get ready for other songs that will be getting the sing-along treatment by watching the official music video for “Lost in the Woods, the official soundtrack.

The new sing-along version will hit select theaters nationwide on January 17th, 2020.

About Frozen 2:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2 she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 originally opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019 and became the highest grossing animated movie of all time in early January.