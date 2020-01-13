Freeform Issues Reminder on Its Anniversary That It’s Not the Family Network You Remember It As

by | Jan 13, 2020 5:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

On Freeform’s Fourth Birthday, they would like to remind every viewer that they are NOT what they once were when they were known as ABC Family.

What’s Happening:

  • Across Freeform’s social media presence, a reminder to viewers was issued that they are no longer the network they used to be.
  • “It’s Freeform’s 4th birthday, and well… There still seems to be a bit of confusion surrounding who we are now, so let’s clear that up.

ABC Family was a brand you knew and loved for years. Nostalgia is legit. But so is the reality that bold ideas outgrow the past. Which is not to say that Freeform is not for family viewing. It still is. Sometimes. SOMETIMES. Like how your favorite Disney and Pixar movies are still in full effect on Funday weekends.

The thing is…there are adults and “almost-adults”—a lot of them—who love both the animated classics ~and~ unapologetic conversation about what propels society forward. Y’all. Mickey Mouse has a Gucci line now. We out here. And Freeform is for us.

And while we’re telling good stories and having fun, we’re also doing things like—oh idk—championing racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, women deserving equal pay for equal work, putting an end to standards of beauty and “the right body type” that are oh so tired, and <whispers> sex… 'Cause this stuff is all real and relevant to a lot of people.

We’re going to continue to be a different kind of network. One with a point of view that dares to talk about what matters, even at the risk of making a few folks uncomfortable, at first. To have meaningful conversation, sometimes you have to *start* the conversation. Listen, our social accounts are a place for discussion, and we always want to hear from you. So chime in, let your voice be heard. We've got lots to talk about and we're just getting started. We're not a traditional "family network" anymore, but you all are our family.”

  • Keeping in brand with the new focus they implemented four years ago, Freeform has a number of new programs launchung, such as a brand-new original movie themed to Valentine’s Day called The Thing About Harry, premiering February 15th, 2020. This is the network’s first same-sex romantic comedy.
  • Freeform has also recently debuted a rebooted Party of Five that is heavily influenced by more politically-based plot lines regarding deportation.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend