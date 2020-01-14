Rustic Cuff Pop-up Boutique Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Boutique jewelry designer Rustic Cuff will be opening a pop-up store soon at Disney Springs. Guests will be able to shop a variety charming and fashionable bracelets, cuffs, and accessories that add a pop of color to their everyday style.

What’s happening:

This morning the Disney Parks Blog

The jewelry and accessory retailer will bring their fine wares to a pop-up store across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at The Landing.

Rustic Cuff’s pop-up store is set to open for a limited time in the coming weeks with grand opening announcements to be made soon.

About Rustic Cuff:

Rustic Cuff specializes in beautiful statement cuffs with a focus on inspirational designs and personal connection.

The brand will also feature a wide selection of: Beads Bangles Charm bracelets Colorful stackable accent pieces

Guests will also be able to choose from personalization options like names, monograms, and favorite quotes to give their accessories an extra special touch.

What they’re saying:

Boutique founder, Jill Donovan: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this special resort location that echoes everything that inspires us to dream.”

ICYMI: