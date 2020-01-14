Rustic Cuff Pop-up Boutique Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Boutique jewelry designer Rustic Cuff will be opening a pop-up store soon at Disney Springs. Guests will be able to shop a variety charming and fashionable bracelets, cuffs, and accessories that add a pop of color to their everyday style.
What’s happening:
- This morning the Disney Parks Blog announced that the boutique jewelry brand, Rustic Cuff, is coming soon to Disney Springs.
- The jewelry and accessory retailer will bring their fine wares to a pop-up store across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at The Landing.
- Rustic Cuff’s pop-up store is set to open for a limited time in the coming weeks with grand opening announcements to be made soon.
About Rustic Cuff:
- Rustic Cuff specializes in beautiful statement cuffs with a focus on inspirational designs and personal connection.
- The brand will also feature a wide selection of:
- Beads
- Bangles
- Charm bracelets
- Colorful stackable accent pieces
- Guests will also be able to choose from personalization options like names, monograms, and favorite quotes to give their accessories an extra special touch.
What they’re saying:
- Boutique founder, Jill Donovan: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this special resort location that echoes everything that inspires us to dream.”
