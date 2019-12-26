Photo Update: Disney Springs West Side Construction

by | Dec 26, 2019 4:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Lots of changes are taking place at Walt Disney World right now, specifically at Disney Springs! Today, we thought it would be fun to check out the construction progress around the shopping and entertainment district. Ready? Here we go!

M&M’S Store

In case you hadn’t heard the news, some colorful little candies are heading to Disney Springs later this year! Earlier today, Mars Retail Group announced the were moving their Orlando M&M’S Store to Disney Springs where it will join the West Side of the district, neighboring The NBA Experience.

The NBA Experience

Speaking of the NBA, this interactive experience is open to sports fans of all ages and skill levels. It looks like they had quite the crowd today!

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Originally slated to open in summer 2019, City Works has had it’s opening date pushed back to winter 2019. But by the looks of it we’ll have to wait until 2020 before we’ll get to check out the new location. That’s ok though, we think this will be worth the wait.  

Drawn to Life – Cirque du Soleil

After several years on hiatus, Cirque du Soleil will reopen this April with a brand new acrobatic show called Drawn to Life. The production is a collaboration between Disney and Cirque and will explore the world on animation.

Beatrix

Taking over the former location of Bongos, on the West Side is the restaurant Beatrix. Beatrix will have a little bit of everything from fresh and healthy foods, to juice cocktails, and sweet treats that guests of all ages will love.

Ample Hill Creamery

Across from Beatrix, Ample Hill will be serving up delicious ice cream cones and sundaes worth cheering for! Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely stroll through Disney Springs or need a sweet snack after an intense movie at AMC 24, these plenty of sugary goodness to be had right here.

That wraps up our construction tour on the West Side of Disney Springs, now it’s time to relax at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar!

Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar

This lively restaurant and bar near The Landing has been all decked out for Christmas, even changing its name to Holiday Bar from Hangar Bar! And even though the holiday is over, the festive spirit remains, in fact you can still catch the seasonal atmosphere and holiday menu through January 5, 2020.

Thanks for joining us for this photo tour! We hope you are having a wonderful holiday season!

All photos by Jeremiah Good.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend