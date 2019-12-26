Photo Update: Disney Springs West Side Construction

Lots of changes are taking place at Walt Disney World right now, specifically at Disney Springs! Today, we thought it would be fun to check out the construction progress around the shopping and entertainment district. Ready? Here we go!

M&M’S Store

In case you hadn’t heard the news, some colorful little candies are heading to Disney Springs later this year! Earlier today, Mars Retail Group announced the were moving their Orlando M&M’S Store to Disney Springs where it will join the West Side of the district, neighboring The NBA Experience.

The NBA Experience

Speaking of the NBA, this interactive experience is open to sports fans of all ages and skill levels. It looks like they had quite the crowd today!

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Originally slated to open in summer 2019, City Works has had it’s opening date pushed back to winter 2019. But by the looks of it we’ll have to wait until 2020 before we’ll get to check out the new location. That’s ok though, we think this will be worth the wait.

Drawn to Life – Cirque du Soleil

After several years on hiatus, Cirque du Soleil will reopen this April with a brand new acrobatic show called Drawn to Life. The production is a collaboration between Disney and Cirque and will explore the world on animation.

Beatrix

Taking over the former location of Bongos, on the West Side is the restaurant Beatrix. Beatrix will have a little bit of everything from fresh and healthy foods, to juice cocktails, and sweet treats that guests of all ages will love.

Ample Hill Creamery

Across from Beatrix, Ample Hill will be serving up delicious ice cream cones and sundaes worth cheering for! Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely stroll through Disney Springs or need a sweet snack after an intense movie at AMC 24, these plenty of sugary goodness to be had right here.

That wraps up our construction tour on the West Side of Disney Springs, now it’s time to relax at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar!

Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar

This lively restaurant and bar near The Landing has been all decked out for Christmas, even changing its name to Holiday Bar from Hangar Bar! And even though the holiday is over, the festive spirit remains, in fact you can still catch the seasonal atmosphere and holiday menu through January 5, 2020.

Thanks for joining us for this photo tour! We hope you are having a wonderful holiday season!

All photos by Jeremiah Good.