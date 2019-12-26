New “The Aristocats” Dress, 2020 Merchandise Now at Disney Springs

Is. There. Anything. Better. Than. New. Merchandise? I don’t think so! Disney Parks are getting ready to ring in the new year and the new decade with tons of 2020 merchandise and, let’s just say, we love it! We took a trip to Disney Springs this afternoon to check out shopping scene at the Disney Dress Shop and World of Disney. We found a cute new dress featuring Marie and her brothers, and so many items celebrating 2020 that we just had to share some pictures.

Disney Dress Shop

Before heading over to the excitement of World of Disney, we decided to stop by the Marketplace Co-op to see what was new. Turns out the Disney Dress shop had a cute style on display (and for sale) inspired by The Aristocats. C’est sympa!

World of Disney

Following a lovely visit to Marketplace Co-op, we dove into the craziness at World of Disney where they’re really excited for the new year.

2020 Attire

Disney has plenty of 2020 options for the whole gang with their wide assortment of shirts.

Are you more of a hat person? They’ve got caps too!

There’s also some sparkly Minnie Ears that just can’t be beat!

Just For Fun

Making Memories

Raise your hand if you still have your first Disney Autograph book!

All photos by Jeremiah Good.