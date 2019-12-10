New Dated 2020 Merchandise Appears at Walt Disney World

by | Dec 10, 2019 4:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As we approach the end of the year, it’s time to say goodbye to 2019 as well as those shirts, sippers, and souvenirs that all have a “1” and “9” emblazoned upon them and usher in the next year by laying out the new 2020 dated merchandise.

What’s Happening:

  • It wasn’t even a month ago before we started seeing some new dated 2020 ears but now more and more dated 2020 merchandise is hitting shelves across Walt Disney World property.
  • Though the photos in the gallery below were taken at the new Camera Center/Pin Traders just beneath Spaceship Earth at Epcot, it is anticipated that this merchandise will appear at various locations, including the big stores at each park (MouseGear, Emporium, Mickey’s of Hollywood, Discovery Island Trading Co.)
  • The new merchandise uses an abundance of color (most 2019 dated merchandise stuck to a light blue color scheme) and focuses on the characters as well as the icons of the parks: Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, the Tree of Life, and in this instance, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
  • One can assume that the Disneyland Resort in California will also receive dated 2020 merchandise in the near future that retains a similar look and feel to the Walt Disney World dated merchandise as in recent (non-celebration) years the only difference between the two resorts are the icons being used.
  • The new 2020 theme has now been spotted on (aside from the previously mentioned 2020 ears) mugs, photo frames, shirts, zip hoodies, backpacks, hats, and tumblers.
  • Have a look at some of the new dated 2020 Walt Disney World merchandise in the gallery below!

Comments

