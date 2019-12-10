New Dated 2020 Merchandise Appears at Walt Disney World

As we approach the end of the year, it’s time to say goodbye to 2019 as well as those shirts, sippers, and souvenirs that all have a “1” and “9” emblazoned upon them and usher in the next year by laying out the new 2020 dated merchandise.

What’s Happening:

It wasn’t even a month ago before we started seeing some new dated 2020 ears Walt Disney World

Though the photos in the gallery below were taken at the new Camera Center/Pin Traders Epcot

The new merchandise uses an abundance of color (most 2019 dated merchandise stuck to a light blue color scheme) and focuses on the characters as well as the icons of the parks: Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, the Tree of Life, and in this instance, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

One can assume that the Disneyland Resort

The new 2020 theme has now been spotted on (aside from the previously mentioned 2020 ears) mugs, photo frames, shirts, zip hoodies, backpacks, hats, and tumblers.

Have a look at some of the new dated 2020 Walt Disney World merchandise in the gallery below!

1 of 10