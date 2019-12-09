Photo Update: Spaceship Earth’s New Camera Center and Pin Traders

With all the changes happening at Epcot (and plenty more to come), we are happy to show you one of the newest to be revealed. The Camera Center (on the right as you walk into the park under Spaceship Earth) has been modified to not only include camera accessories and photopass assistance, but is now the Pin Trading location for the park as well.

What’s Happening:

The Camera Center beneath Spaceship Earth has re-opened and now includes the main Pin Traders location for Epcot. Gateway Gifts, across from the Camera Center (and now Pin Traders), remains unchanged at this time.

The store features a modern look, but through the use of fonts and logos throughout keeps the retro/heritage feel of Epcot.

Those familiar with the park will remember that the former Pin Trading area has been just north of the (former) Fountain of Nations, in between the two halves of the former Innoventions, where the sprawling checked canopy stretches out of. The merchandise now offered in this area now mostly consists of light-up/glow toys and hats that can be found across Walt Disney World

The new art shown at D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim earlier this year, and currently on display at The Epcot Experience in the Odyssey pavilion, shows that this shop will not exist when Epcot’s transformation is complete, but no date for the removal has been given at this time.

ICYMI:

1 of 10