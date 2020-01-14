Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress 45th Anniversary Merchandise Coming to Magic Kingdom

by | Jan 14, 2020 12:55 PM Pacific Time

This year Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress will celebrate their 45th anniversary and Disney is introducing commemorative merchandise for the occasion. Available in select stores at Magic Kingdom, the new anniversary items will be available on January 15th.

Space Mountain 45th anniversary baseball cap

Space Mountain 45th anniversary baseball cap

What’s happening:

  • For decades, Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland has entertained millions of guests inspiring the think to the future and all of the amazing possibilities that await them.
  • Both futuristic and innovative, Tomorrowland is the place where anything is possible and the boundaries are limitless, it’s also the home to two iconic attractions: Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress.
  • This year, both experiences are celebrating their 45th anniversary and Disney is commemorating the milestone with all-new merchandise.

Space Mountain 45th anniversary hoodie and tumbler

Space Mountain 45th anniversary hoodie and tumbler

Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress 45th Anniversary Merchandise:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that on January 15, guests can commemorate the 45th anniversary of Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress with all-new merchandise available at the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. shop.

Space Mountain 45th anniversary T-shirt

Space Mountain 45th anniversary T-shirt

Space Mountain:

  • Celebrate Space Mountain’s futuristic and outer space thematic with commemorative items including:
    • Hoodie
    • Baseball cap
    • Water bottle
    • Limited edition pin
    • Passholder-exclusive limited edition pin
  • Additionally, fans can check out the customizable merchandise kiosk inside the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. for an on-demand tee design honoring this attraction’s milestone!
Space Mountain 45th anniversary pin

Space Mountain 45th anniversary pin

Space Mountain 45th anniversary pin

Space Mountain 45th anniversary pin

  • Over on Main Street U.S.A., guests will find Space Mountain PANDORA charms featuring the attraction logo. These quality charms will be available at Uptown Jewelers on January 15.
  • Please note, all merchandise available while supplies last.
Space Mountain 45th anniversary charm

Space Mountain 45th anniversary charm

Space Mountain 45th anniversary charm

Space Mountain 45th anniversary charm

Carousel of Progress:

  • Ah yes, the Carousel of Progress! For more than four decades, this family attraction has taken guests on a journey through history as it explores the various advancements in technology.
  • Now fans can celebrate this beloved ride with a commemorative tee and limited edition pin—starring the attraction’s host, John!
  • These new items will debut at Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. on January 15th.
  • Please note, all merchandise available while supplies last.
Carousel of Progress 45th anniversary shirt and pins

Carousel of Progress 45th anniversary shirt and pins

ICYMI: 

  • This year Disney will celebrate a beloved Disney parks attraction with the new Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection. The first series releases on January 18 and is all about Space Mountain!
  • Looking to the future, in 2021, Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom will take guests out of the real world into the grid for an electrifying race on TRON Lightcycle / Run.
