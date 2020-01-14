Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress 45th Anniversary Merchandise Coming to Magic Kingdom

This year Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress will celebrate their 45th anniversary and Disney is introducing commemorative merchandise for the occasion. Available in select stores at Magic Kingdom, the new anniversary items will be available on January 15th.

What’s happening:

For decades, Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland has entertained millions of guests inspiring the think to the future and all of the amazing possibilities that await them.

Both futuristic and innovative, Tomorrowland is the place where anything is possible and the boundaries are limitless, it’s also the home to two iconic attractions: Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress.

This year, both experiences are celebrating their 45th anniversary and Disney is commemorating the milestone with all-new merchandise.

Space Mountain and Carousel of Progress 45th Anniversary Merchandise:

Space Mountain:

Celebrate Space Mountain’s futuristic and outer space thematic with commemorative items including: Hoodie Baseball cap Water bottle Limited edition pin Passholder-exclusive limited edition pin

Additionally, fans can check out the customizable merchandise kiosk inside the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. for an on-demand tee design honoring this attraction’s milestone!

Over on Main Street U.S.A., guests will find Space Mountain PANDORA charms featuring the attraction logo. These quality charms will be available at Uptown Jewelers on January 15.

Please note, all merchandise available while supplies last.

Carousel of Progress:

Ah yes, the Carousel of Progress! For more than four decades, this family attraction has taken guests on a journey through history as it explores the various advancements in technology.

Now fans can celebrate this beloved ride with a commemorative tee and limited edition pin—starring the attraction’s host, John!

These new items will debut at Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. on January 15th.

Please note, all merchandise available while supplies last.

ICYMI:

This year Disney will celebrate a beloved Disney parks attraction with the new Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection

Looking to the future, in 2021, Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom will take guests out of the real world into the grid for an electrifying race on TRON Lightcycle / Run