Family Dance Competition Series “Disney Fam Jam” Coming to Disney Channel

by | Jan 17, 2020 3:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney Channel has announced their first family dance competition series, Disney Fam Jam. The half-hour show will be hosted by “The Parent Jam” founder Phil Wright and Zombies 2 stars, Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman.

What’s happening:

  • Disney Channel’s first family dance competition series, Disney Fam Jam, will premiere on Sunday, February 23 (8:25 pm EST/PST), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
  • Disney Fam Jam, is inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s “The Parent Jam” dance classes, which are streamed online and have become a viral sensation.
  • Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman, stars of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2, will co-host the half-hour Multicam series.

About the show:

  • Each episode of the competition series will feature two families with kids hitting the floor to see which will be crowned “Disney Fam Jam” champions. At the end of each episode, the studio audience will vote for their favorite dance family, resulting in the winners taking home a $10,000 prize along with a “Disney Fam Jam” trophy.

  • Wright will take the audience behind the scenes as he gets to know each family and how dance plays a part in their lives. The families will learn choreography from Wright and master their special moves during the rehearsal of their big stage performance.
  • Martin and Tordjman will join Wright on the electrifying “Disney Fam Jam” stage, where the families come together to compete in front of the studio audience.
  • “Disney Fam Jam” is a production of Matador Content. The series is executive produced by:
    • Jay Peterson
    • Todd Lubin
    • James Sunderland (Lip Sync Battle)
    • Irene Dreayer (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody)
    • Phil Wright

About Phil Wright:

  • Phil Wright is a world-renowned dance teacher and choreographer. He created and founded “The Parent Jam.”
  • He travels the world bringing families and students together to provide encouragement and positivity in each dance class.
  • Wright has worked with some of today’s top artists including:
    • Lil Nas X
    • Will Smith
    • MC Hammer
    • TLC
    • G-Eazy ft. Cardi B

About Ariel Martin:

About Trevor Tordjman:

  • Trevor Tordjman most recently reprises his role as Bucky, Seabrook High’s head cheerleader, in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Zombies. 
  • An accomplished dancer, Tordjman is best known for his role as a series regular on five seasons of the dance drama The Next Step, the highest-rated teen show on Canada’s Family Channel.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend