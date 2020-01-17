“Motherland: Fort Salem” Coming to Freeform March 18

by | Jan 17, 2020 2:32 PM Pacific Time

Freeform’s drama series, Motherland: Fort Salem is coming to the network this spring. The highly anticipated show about witches in an alternate, present-day version of America will premiere on March 18.

What’s happening:

  • At today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated new drama Motherland: Fort Salem. 
  • The series will debut on the network on Wednesday, March 18 at 9:00 pm EDT/PDT.
  • The show hails from creator and executive producer Eliot Laurence (Claws) and executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.
  • The network also released a new trailer, key art and gallery art for the series.

Synopsis:

  • Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the burgeoning U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Meet the Cast:

Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar

Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar

  • Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty.

Jessica Sutton as Tally Craven

Jessica Sutton as Tally Craven

  • Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval.

Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail Bellweather

Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail Bellweather

  • Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army.

Amalia Holm as Scylla

Amalia Holm as Scylla

  • Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

Demetria McKinney as Anacostia

Demetria McKinney as Anacostia

  • Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

Lyne Renee as General Sara Alder

Lyne Renee as General Sara Alder

  • Lyne Renee (Deep State) recurs as General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader the witches have ever known.

About the series:

  • The ten-episode, one-hour drama is written and created by Eliot Laurence and produced by Freeform Studios, Gary Sanchez Productions and McKay’s new multiplatform company, Hyperobject Industries.
  • Gary Sanchez Productions recently produced Vice, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and most recently, McKay and Messick received Golden Globes for Best Drama Series for Succession.
  • Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Maria Maggenti and Steven Adelson serve as executive producers on the series.
  • The pilot was directed by Steven A. Adelson (Riverdale, Siren).
 
 
