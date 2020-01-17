“Motherland: Fort Salem” Coming to Freeform March 18

Freeform’s drama series, Motherland: Fort Salem is coming to the network this spring. The highly anticipated show about witches in an alternate, present-day version of America will premiere on March 18.

What’s happening:

The series will debut on the network on Wednesday, March 18 at 9:00 pm EDT/PDT.

The show hails from creator and executive producer Eliot Laurence ( Claws ) and executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

The network also released a new trailer, key art and gallery art for the series.

Synopsis:

Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the burgeoning U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Meet the Cast:

Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty.

Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval.

Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army.

Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

Lyne Renee (Deep State) recurs as General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader the witches have ever known.

