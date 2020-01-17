New Adventures Await for Jeff Goldblum as Disney+ Renews “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic

Must go faster…to the remote, as Disney+ has announced the second-season renewal of National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum for the popular streaming service.

Disney+ The World According to Jeff Goldblum will return for a second season on the streaming service. Produced by Nutopia, The World According to Jeff Goldblum is the service’s first original series from National Geographic and will conclude its freshman season on Friday, January 24.

will return for a second season on the streaming service. Produced by Nutopia, is the service’s first original series from National Geographic and will conclude its freshman season on Friday, January 24. After premiering on November 12, subscribers have followed host and executive producer Jeff Goldblum across the country as he unravels the fascinating truths behind familiar objects we all know and love. The first season explored a spectrum of topics from ice cream and sneakers to denim and RVs. In the 10-episode second season, Jeff will bring viewers on an entertaining and insightful ride around the world as he unearths a new batch of everyday objects.

Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks, shared the season pick-up as part of National Geographic’s Television Critics Association presentation.

The series leads Disney+’s robust collection of National Geographic original and exclusive content including the Emmy and Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, the critically acclaimed film Science Fair, and the upcoming docuseries Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+: “Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures. We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two.”

"Jeff's genuine curiosity in the world make him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious, we're thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney+."