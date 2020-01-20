CookieAnn Arrives at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa

CookieAnn is saying “aloha” to guests at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa. The Disney Parks Blog revealed that Duffy’s baker friend has journeyed to Hawai’i and is sharing her delicious recipes with the entire island!
What’s happening:
- Fans of Duffy the Disney Bear and his cute animal pals will be delighted to know that CookieAnn has made her debut at Disney’s Aulani resort.
- The friendly dog who loves to cook has joined Duffy’s turtle pal Olu on the island of Oahu. Here they pass the time by listening to good music and eating good food!
- Along with her visit to the resort, CookieAnn is also sporting a brand new outfit exclusive to Aulani.
- While Disney didn’t share a picture of her new look, they did note that it’s “a pretty pink outfit adorned with a colorful sweet treat motif. Her look is topped off with her signature chef’s hat, with a beautiful pink flower inspired by the flowers of Hawaiʻi.”
How CookieAnn came to Aulani:
- Now that CookieAnn is in Hawai’i, she’ll be sharing her creative spirit and delicious recipes with the whole island! But how exactly did she come visit this exotic place? Here’s how the story goes:
Duffy and his friends were planning a lūʻau to welcome CookieAnn, who loves to put things together to create something new and interesting, like delightful recipes and desserts. Duffy and his friends decorated with beautiful flowers like plumerias and prepared snacks and fruits that are enjoyed in Hawaiʻi.
As soon as she arrives, CookieAnn is fascinated by so many things she had never seen or smelled, such as pretty flowers, tropical fruits and a never-ending blue ocean.
All these sights and scents inspired CookieAnn to decorate plain cupcakes with blue icing, slices of star fruit and mango, and a plumeria flower to create a tropical cupcake.
Duffy and his friends are all excited that CookieAnn shared her liking of Hawaiʻi in such a delectable way. They all enjoyed the cupcakes and the special time of friendship together.
Welcome to Aulani CookieAnn!