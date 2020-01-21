NFL Pro Bowl Festivities Kick Off at Walt Disney World

The NFL Pro Bowl has returned to Orlando and some of the sport’s brightest stars will be seen at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World ahead of Sunday’s game, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Starting Wednesday, fans can check out the Pro Bowl Experience at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

This interactive outdoor area allows guests to test their football skills and see just how well they stack up against their favorite players in activities like the 40-yard dash, passing, catching, kicking and the vertical jump.

Fans can also see their favorite players as they prepare for the game during NFC and AFC practices.

There is no charge for admission to either the Pro Bowl Experience or the team practices.

The Pro Bowl Experience will be open daily from Wednesday to Saturday and team practices will be open to the public with the NFL OnePass app.

Several Pro Bowl players will also compete in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at The Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Challenges will include Precision Passing, Best Hands, and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, as well as a new challenge – Thread the Needle, where defensive backs will go head-to-head to stop opposing quarterbacks from completing passes.

Tickets for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown are available now

On Saturday, guests can catch the Pro Bowl Pep Rally Disney Springs

NFL team mascots and cheerleaders will come together to hype up the crowd for the game with a night of dancing, NFL and Disney trivia, food and beverage, and NFL merchandise.

There is no admission price for the Pro Bowl Pep Rally, which will be completely open to the public.

Pro Bowl-themed entertainment takes place at 4 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm.

The Pro Bowl itself will be held on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 3 pm.