NFL Pro Bowl Festivities Kick Off at Walt Disney World

by | Jan 21, 2020 11:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The NFL Pro Bowl has returned to Orlando and some of the sport’s brightest stars will be seen at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World ahead of Sunday’s game, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • Starting Wednesday, fans can check out the Pro Bowl Experience at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.
  • This interactive outdoor area allows guests to test their football skills and see just how well they stack up against their favorite players in activities like the 40-yard dash, passing, catching, kicking and the vertical jump.
  • Fans can also see their favorite players as they prepare for the game during NFC and AFC practices.
  • There is no charge for admission to either the Pro Bowl Experience or the team practices.
  • The Pro Bowl Experience will be open daily from Wednesday to Saturday and team practices will be open to the public with the NFL OnePass app.
  • Several Pro Bowl players will also compete in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at The Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Wednesday.
  • Challenges will include Precision Passing, Best Hands, and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, as well as a new challenge – Thread the Needle, where defensive backs will go head-to-head to stop opposing quarterbacks from completing passes.
  • Tickets for the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown are available now.
  • On Saturday, guests can catch the Pro Bowl Pep Rally on the Marketplace Stage at Disney Springs.
  • NFL team mascots and cheerleaders will come together to hype up the crowd for the game with a night of dancing, NFL and Disney trivia, food and beverage, and NFL merchandise.

  • There is no admission price for the Pro Bowl Pep Rally, which will be completely open to the public.
  • Pro Bowl-themed entertainment takes place at 4 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm.
  • The Pro Bowl itself will be held on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 3 pm.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend