Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite to Return This Summer

Disney Parks have all kinds of exciting ways for guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. But this summer, Disneyland park will be taken over by the popular franchise with the return of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will celebrate all things from a galaxy far, far away.

The event will take place on the opening night of Star Wars Celebration, which is the ultimate Star Wars fan convention hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Star Wars Nite is a separately-ticketed event in Disneyland park, featuring unique entertainment, special food and beverage offerings, photo opportunities, collectible merchandise and more.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will also include: Exclusive after-hours access to Disneyland park, with access beginning at 6 PM. Special entertainment, including a special Star Wars-themed fireworks spectacular, galactic dance parties, character encounters and more. Enhanced decor, event merchandise and inspired food and beverages. Immersive Star Wars-themed photo opportunities. Unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party.



Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be held on August 27, in conjunction with the start of Star Wars Celebration which will run from August 27 through the 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be available soon.