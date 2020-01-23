FastPass+ Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Run in February

FastPass+ reservations are now available at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run for visits on or after February 19, 2020.
What is Happening:
- Guests with park admission can now make FastPass+ reservations at Walt Disney World’s Smugglers Run on or after February 19.
- Guests who have already made FastPass+ reservations can adjust them through My Disney Experience
- You will be able to select a FastPass+ for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run or Slinky Dog Dash and then pick your other two selections from the other attractions that offer FastPass+ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- At this time, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will continue to use the virtual queue system instead of FastPass+
- At the Disneyland Resort, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will continue to operate with just a standby line.
FastPass+ Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
- Tier 1 Attractions:
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Tier 2 Attractions:
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast-Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Dance Party!
- Fantasmic!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Toy Story Mania!
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Voyage of The Little Mermaid