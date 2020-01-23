FastPass+ Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Run in February

FastPass+ reservations are now available at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run for visits on or after February 19, 2020.

What is Happening:

Guests with park admission can now make FastPass+ reservations at Walt Disney World’s Smugglers Run on or after February 19.

Guests who have already made FastPass+ reservations can adjust them through My Disney Experience

You will be able to select a FastPass+ for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run or Slinky Dog Dash and then pick your other two selections from the other attractions that offer FastPass+ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

At this time, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will continue to use the virtual queue system instead of FastPass+

At the Disneyland Resort, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will continue to operate with just a standby line.

FastPass+ Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: