Shanghai Disney Resort Temporarily Closing Due to Spreading Coronavirus

With transit, public facilities, and other attractions in China shutting down in response to the spreading coronavirus, Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that it will temporarily close.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that it will be temporarily closing starting tomorrow (January 25th) amid an outbreak of coronavirus sweeping across China.

The closure will impact Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, the Walt Disney Grand Theatre, and Wishing Star Park.

Currently it’s unclear how long the closure will last, with the resort saying in a message posted to their site, “ We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”

Guests who purchased tickets for the park, booked a hotel stay, or bought tickets for performances of Beauty and the Beast will be refunded through their original purchase channel and the resort says it will share more detailed procedures soon.

For more information, visit ShanghaiDisneyResort.com

