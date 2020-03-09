Shanghai Disney Resort Resumes Partial Operations — Theme Park Still Closed

More than six weeks after the Shanghai Disney Resort announced it would be temporarily closing in response to the spread of COVID-19, today the resort said that operations would partially resume — although Shanghai Disneyland itself will remain closed for the time being.
What’s happening:
- The Shanghai Disney Resort has been closed since January 25th.
- This closure came as China worked to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus — now known as COVID-19.
- Today, the resort announced that it would resume partial operations on March 9th.
- Currently, this includes the reopening of a limited number of shopping, dining, and recreational experiences in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.
- However, each of these locations will have limited capacity and reduced hours of operation.
- To accomodate guests, The Disney Car and Coach Park and the Disneytown Parking Lot will both reopen as well.
- Notably, arriving guests will be required to receive temperature screenings, present their Health QR code (when entering restaurants), and wear masks at all times.
- Shanghai Disneyland isn’t the only Disney park to close due to COVID-19 — Hong Kong Disneyland remains closed indefinitely and the Tokyo Disney Resort is slated to remain closed until March 15th.
What they’re saying:
- Statement regarding partially reopening and safety measures posted to the Shanghai Disney Resort’s site: “The resort will provide an extensive range of measures, designed to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all guests, Cast Members and Disneytown tenant employees, including strict and comprehensive approaches on sanitization, disinfection and cleanliness. In accordance with relevant regulations, every guest entering Shanghai Disney Resort will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures upon their arrival, will need to present their Health QR Code when entering dining venues, and will be required to wear a mask during their entire visit. Guests will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants.”