Shanghai Disney Resort Resumes Partial Operations — Theme Park Still Closed

More than six weeks after the Shanghai Disney Resort announced it would be temporarily closing in response to the spread of COVID-19, today the resort said that operations would partially resume — although Shanghai Disneyland itself will remain closed for the time being.

What’s happening:

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been closed since January 25th

This closure came as China worked to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus — now known as COVID-19.

Today, the resort announced that it would resume partial operations on March 9th.

Currently, this includes the reopening of a limited number of shopping, dining, and recreational experiences in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

However, each of these locations will have limited capacity and reduced hours of operation.

To accomodate guests, The Disney Car and Coach Park and the Disneytown Parking Lot will both reopen as well.

Notably, arriving guests will be required to receive temperature screenings, present their Health QR code (when entering restaurants), and wear masks at all times.

Shanghai Disneyland isn’t the only Disney park to close due to COVID-19 — Hong Kong Disneyland remains closed indefinitely and the Tokyo Disney Resort is slated to remain closed until March 15th.

What they’re saying: