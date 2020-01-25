Hong Kong Disneyland Temporarily Closing Due to Spreading Coronavirus

Following the closure of the Shanghai Disney Resort due to the spreading coronavirus, Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that it too will close indefinitely.
- Starting today (January 26th, 2020 in Hong Kong), Hong Kong Disneyland will be temporarily closed according to a post on the resort’s official Facebook page.
- Like with Shanghai Disney, no reopening date has been set, although the resort notes that it will be when government and health officials “determine it is advisable.”
- While the park itself will be closed, at this time The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open.
- Guests with booked tickets or resort hotel rooms will be refunded.
- They also note that Standard Day Tickets are valid for six months from their purchase date.
- As mentioned, this news comes after the Shanghai Disney Resort decided to shut its gates in a bid to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
What they’re saying:
- Full statement posted to Hong Kong Disneyland’s Facebook: “As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open. We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable. In the interim, we will be providing refunds to guests who have booked tickets to the park or rooms at our resort hotels. The Standard Day Ticket is valid for six months from the purchase date. If needed, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets for admission to Hong Kong Disneyland park or have booked a resort hotel. For additional details, call hotline 1-830-830.”