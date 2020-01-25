Hong Kong Disneyland Temporarily Closing Due to Spreading Coronavirus

Following the closure of the Shanghai Disney Resort due to the spreading coronavirus, Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that it too will close indefinitely.

Starting today (January 26th, 2020 in Hong Kong), Hong Kong Disneyland will be temporarily closed according to a post on the resort’s official Facebook page

Like with Shanghai Disney, no reopening date has been set, although the resort notes that it will be when government and health officials “determine it is advisable.”

While the park itself will be closed, at this time The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open.

Guests with booked tickets or resort hotel rooms will be refunded.

They also note that Standard Day Tickets are valid for six months from their purchase date.

As mentioned, this news comes after the Shanghai Disney Resort decided to shut its gates

What they’re saying: