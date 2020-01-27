ESPN Remembers Kobe Bryant with Re-Airing of His Final Lakers Game

ESPN will remember basketball great, Kobe Bryant tonight with a special airing of his final NBA game from 2016.
What’s happening:
- In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 pm ET.
- In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game.
- The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.
Programming Schedule for Monday, January 27:
- ESPN will still air the Big Monday matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State which has been moved to ESPN2.
- Additionally, Australian Open quarterfinals will start on ESPNEWS at 9 pm, and move to ESPN2 after the conclusion of Kansas-Oklahoma State.
|
Time (ET)
|
Event
|
Network
|
9 pm
|
Kobe Bryant’s Final Game (April 13, 2016)
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
|
ESPN & ESPN App
|
Kansas at Oklahoma State
Bob Wischusen, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|
ESPN2 & ESPN App
|
Australian Open Quarterfinals
|
ESPNEWS & ESPN App
|
11 pm
|
Australian Open Quarterfinals featuring Roger Federer
|
ESPN2 & ESPN App