LG Announces Free Disney+ Subscription with Purchase of Select TVs

In the market for a new television? Do you want access to hit Disney programming like The Mandalorian, or High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Well if these sound like just what you need, LG has announced an offer you might find hard to refuse.
What’s Happening:
- Electronics giant, LG has announced that those who purchase select models of LG televisions will receive a subscription (length varies based on model) to Disney+.
- For the customers who purchase an LG OLED TV, they can claim a year-long subscription to Disney+, and those who purchase an LG NanoCell TV can claim a 6-month subscription to Disney+.
- The customer must have purchased a qualifying 2019 LG OLED or 2019 LG Nanocell TV between November 12, 2019 and February 9, 2020.
- The customer will then submit their claim online by uploading a copy of their receipt starting the day after purchase but no later than May 9, 2020. They will also be asked for their date of purchase, place of purchase, invoice/receipt Number, serial number as well as purchase details and some personal details.
- The product must also be purchased from a qualifying retailier.
- Their Disney+ redemption code will be delivered via email within 28 days of claim validation. Disney+ redemption codes must be activated within 30 days of receipt but no later than July 9, 2020
- It should also be noted that this promotion is valid for new subscriptions to Disney+ and cannot be applied to those who already subscribe to the service.
- Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. Disney+ offers ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content.
