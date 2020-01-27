LG Announces Free Disney+ Subscription with Purchase of Select TVs

In the market for a new television? Do you want access to hit Disney programming like The Mandalorian, or High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Well if these sound like just what you need, LG has announced an offer you might find hard to refuse.

What’s Happening:

Electronics giant, LG Disney+

For the customers who purchase an LG OLED TV, they can claim a year-long subscription to Disney+, and those who purchase an LG NanoCell TV can claim a 6-month subscription to Disney+.

The customer must have purchased a qualifying 2019 LG OLED or 2019 LG Nanocell TV between November 12, 2019 and February 9, 2020.

The customer will then submit their claim online by uploading a copy of their receipt starting the day after purchase but no later than May 9, 2020. They will also be asked for their date of purchase, place of purchase, invoice/receipt Number, serial number as well as purchase details and some personal details.

The product must also be purchased from a qualifying retailier

Their Disney+ redemption code will be delivered via email within 28 days of claim validation. Disney+ redemption codes must be activated within 30 days of receipt but no later than July 9, 2020

It should also be noted that this promotion is valid for new subscriptions to Disney+ and cannot be applied to those who already subscribe to the service.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars