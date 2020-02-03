12-Year-Old Wish Kid Meets His Disney Hero, John Ratzenberger

by | Feb 3, 2020 12:20 PM Pacific Time

Continuing their 40 year partnership with Make-A-Wish, this past week, Disneyland Resort made magic happen for one boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, John Ratzenberger.

What’s happening:

  • Disney is in the business of making dreams and wishes come true. Last week Disney made magic once again for a 12-year-old boy.
  • Spencer’s Make-A-Wish dream was to share a frozen treat, not with Mickey Mouse or Spider-Man, but the voice of the abominable adorable snowman, John Ratzenberger.
  • On January 28, at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure, his wish came true!
  • Armed with his Monster’s Inc. yeti plush (his favorite character, voiced by Ratzenberger), Spencer and his new friend snacked on goodies from Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats.
  • During their visit, he also gave Ratzenberger a journal full of drawings and pictures.

 

What he’s saying:

  • Spencer on why he wanted to meet John Ratzenberger: “He’s my hero. He’s funny and he sounds like such a nice guy. He’s in every Pixar movie and I love that. I feel happy when I watch him.”
  • Spencer on his special Wish visit with Ratzenberger: “I just can’t believe it. I sure did enjoy being with him, and he called me a friend. Being his friend is so nice, and it made my heart shine brighter than ever. I can’t believe it was actually him!”

Disney and Make-A-Wish:

  • In 2019, Disneyland Resort made more than 700 wishes come true for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
  • The Disneyland Resort is thrilled to continue its partnership with Make-A-Wish in celebrating the organization’s 40th anniversary this year in the place where it all began, the Happiest Place on Earth!
  • As Disney continues to add magic to children’s lives, they recently shared a new video highlighting Wish Kids reciting the iconic Super Bowl MVP slogan “I’m going to Disney World!”
 
 
Send this to a friend