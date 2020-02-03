12-Year-Old Wish Kid Meets His Disney Hero, John Ratzenberger

Continuing their 40 year partnership with Make-A-Wish, this past week, Disneyland Resort made magic happen for one boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, John Ratzenberger.

What’s happening:

Disney is in the business of making dreams and wishes come true. Last week Disney made magic once again for a 12-year-old boy.

Spencer’s Make-A-Wish dream was to share a frozen treat, not with Mickey Mouse or Spider-Man, but the voice of the abominable adorable snowman, John Ratzenberger.

yeti plush (his favorite character, voiced by Ratzenberger), Spencer and his new friend snacked on goodies from Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats. During their visit, he also gave Ratzenberger a journal full of drawings and pictures.

What he’s saying:

“He’s my hero. He’s funny and he sounds like such a nice guy. He’s in every Pixar movie and I love that. I feel happy when I watch him.” Spencer on his special Wish visit with Ratzenberger: “I just can’t believe it. I sure did enjoy being with him, and he called me a friend. Being his friend is so nice, and it made my heart shine brighter than ever. I can’t believe it was actually him!”

Disney and Make-A-Wish: