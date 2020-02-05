Baby Yoda Goes Tropical with “The Child” Tiki Mug from Geeki Tikis

by | Feb 5, 2020 3:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

For a character we didn’t know existed until the November premiere of the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, “The Child” (unofficially AKA Baby Yoda) sure is everywhere. The ward of Pedro Pascal’s character Din Djarin is in such high demand on-screen and off that there’s now The Child apparel, phone cases, bumper stickers, and more– with a cavalcade of future merchandise depicting the character to follow.

The latest addition to the Baby Yoda merch craze is the above-pictured Star Wars The Mandalorian Exclusive The Child with Bowl Geeki Tikis Mug, which becomes available in June but is already up for preorder on Toynk.com. The mug depicts one of the most famous and heavily meme-d scenes from The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 4 – Sanctuary” and features The Child himself preparing to sip from that notorious bowl of soup as he watches the title character spar with mercenary Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano) on the planet Sorgan.

What’s happening:

  • The Star Wars The Mandalorian Exclusive The Child with Bowl Geeki Tikis Mug has been revealed.
  • The mug will be available beginning Monday, June 15, but is up for pre-order right now.
  • This Geeki Tikis mug is also dishwasher and microwave safe and holds 16 ounces of your favorite beverage.
  • The mug is a Toynk exclusive and has been officially licensed by Lucasfilm.

What they’re saying:

  • Toynk.com: “The Force is strong with this little guy! ‘The Child’ – the adorable star of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian – is taking the world by storm! Now you can bring home the pint-sized galactic sensation with this collectible Geeki Tikis mug! The charming creature called The Child is many things: cute, curious, Force-sensitive, sleepy, and hungry. This Toynk exclusive Geeki Tikis mug design is inspired by The Child sipping soup from his bone broth bowl! Produced by Beeline Creative, Geeki Tikis is the only line of drinkware that combines pop culture’s most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture. Officially licensed, this cute Geeki Tikis mug is the perfect way to show off your ‘Baby Yoda’ fandom!”

Pre-order your very own Star Wars The Mandalorian Exclusive The Child with Bowl Geeki Tikis Mug right now exclusively on Toynk.com!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend