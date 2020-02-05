Baby Yoda Goes Tropical with “The Child” Tiki Mug from Geeki Tikis

For a character we didn’t know existed until the November premiere of the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, “The Child” (unofficially AKA Baby Yoda) sure is everywhere. The ward of Pedro Pascal’s character Din Djarin is in such high demand on-screen and off that there’s now The Child apparel, phone cases, bumper stickers, and more– with a cavalcade of future merchandise depicting the character to follow.

The latest addition to the Baby Yoda merch craze is the above-pictured Star Wars The Mandalorian Exclusive The Child with Bowl Geeki Tikis Mug, which becomes available in June but is already up for preorder on Toynk.com. The mug depicts one of the most famous and heavily meme-d scenes from The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 4 – Sanctuary” and features The Child himself preparing to sip from that notorious bowl of soup as he watches the title character spar with mercenary Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano) on the planet Sorgan.

What’s happening:

The Star Wars The Mandalorian Exclusive The Child with Bowl Geeki Tikis Mug has been revealed.

The mug will be available beginning Monday, June 15, but is up for pre-order right now.

This Geeki Tikis mug is also dishwasher and microwave safe and holds 16 ounces of your favorite beverage.

The mug is a Toynk exclusive and has been officially licensed by Lucasfilm.

What they’re saying:

Toynk.com: “The Force is strong with this little guy! ‘The Child’ – the adorable star of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian – is taking the world by storm! Now you can bring home the pint-sized galactic sensation with this collectible Geeki Tikis mug! The charming creature called The Child is many things: cute, curious, Force-sensitive, sleepy, and hungry. This Toynk exclusive Geeki Tikis mug design is inspired by The Child sipping soup from his bone broth bowl! Produced by Beeline Creative, Geeki Tikis is the only line of drinkware that combines pop culture’s most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture. Officially licensed, this cute Geeki Tikis mug is the perfect way to show off your ‘Baby Yoda’ fandom!”

Pre-order your very own Star Wars The Mandalorian Exclusive The Child with Bowl Geeki Tikis Mug right now exclusively on Toynk.com!