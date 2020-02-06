Disney Announces Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reservations Will Open Up Later This Year

Fans of the Star Wars universe are finding that this is a great time for them, with films like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Disney Parks, The Mandalorian on Disney+, and as the Disney Parks Blog announced earlier, the incredibly immersive multi-night experience at Walt Disney World, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will now begin taking reservations later this year.

What’s Happening:

Last summer at D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, plans were announced Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Earlier today it was announced that reservations will open later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which debuts in 2021 at Walt Disney World Resort

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will begin transporting guests from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to a galaxy far, far away beginning in 2021. This is a new type of immersive vacation – a two-night, cruise-style itinerary where guests will become the hero of their own adventure in an experience that surrounds them 24/7 in Star Wars storytelling.

From the Starcruiser Terminal, guests will enter an exclusive launch pod for travel up to the Halcyon, their starcruiser in a galaxy far, far away. Through the pod’s viewports, it looks as though you are traveling through space to approach the massive ship that is much too large to land on any planet.

A “spaceport of call” to Black Spire Outpost is included in the itinerary, where special passenger transports take passengers to the planet Batuu (also known as the destination for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In the video below, we hear more from Ann Morrow, as she explains how this galactic adventure will unfold and gives just a taste of what you’ll experience as you live out your own Star Wars story in an entirely new way.

What They’re Saying:

Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience. You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger Star Wars story.”