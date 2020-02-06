The Blonds Debut New Mouse Ears in Disney Parks Designer Collection

The Blonds, a luxury apparel brand based in New York City are best known for creating collections that are glamorously over the top with a rebellious twist that cater to the entertainment industry inspired by music, film and art. Earlier, Disney Parks Blog announced that The Blonds will release the next set of mouse ears as part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection.

What’s Happening:

The glitz and glamour of the Disney Parks Designer Collection reaches new heights with the latest release just in time for Spring Fashion Week! This crystal encrusted Mickey Mouse ear hat by The Blonds will be available on Feb. 7th at Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Resort

This design by luxury apparel brand, The Blonds, features over 300 hand sewn Preciosa crystals and with fewer than 50 of this limited release design produced, they won’t last long!

At Walt Disney World Resort this headband can be found at Ever After Jewelry Co. at Disney Springs Downtown Disney District

Disney Parks around the world offer over 250 options of ear hat and ear headband designs for everyone – from fans to collectors – with prices ranging from $19.99 up to $600 for high-end Disney Parks Designer Collection releases like this beautiful pair.

Even more designs are being released in the near future as part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection including some of these upcoming releases from: Fashion Icon Betsey Johnson – February 2020 Imagineer Kevin Rafferty – March 2020 Disney Artist John Coulter – March 2020 Ashley Eckstien/Her Universe – Spring 2020 Imagineer Joe Rohde – Spring 2020 Lifestyle Brand Cupcakes and Cashmere – Spring 2020 Model and Designer Lily Aldridge – Summer 2020 Disney Voice Talent of Mickey Mouse himself, Bret Iwan – Summer 2020 Model, Entrepreneur, and Designer Karlie Kloss – Summer 2020 Fashion Icon Vera Wang – Fall 2020

