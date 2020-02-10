Delicious New Food Options, Dining Experiences Available Around Disneyland and Walt Disney World

by | Feb 10, 2020 11:51 AM Pacific Time

No trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World is complete without some of the classic snacks like a Dole Whip or a Mickey pretzel. But there’s so much more on the menu at both resorts and the Disney Parks Blog just shared a look at some brand new delicious offerings.

  • Starting at Disneyland, guests who venture into Adventureland can stop by The Tropical Hideaway to pick up a new Dole Whip souvenir Tiki bowl.
  • There are four different designs of this new souvenir and they all come with a fun reusable spoon.
  • Guests can fill their bowls with their choice of raspberry, pineapple, or orange Dole Whip.

  • With the new Magic Happens parade set to debut on February 28, guests can take advantage of a new dining package at Plaza Inn as well.
  • Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious lunch at Plaza Inn before enjoying reserved viewing for Magic Happens.
  • The package include one lunch entree, one beverage one Plaza Inn credential, and one voucher that provides access to the parade’s reserved viewing area.
  • Adult entrees include:
    • Slow-cooked short rib with chimichurri,
    • Chicken thigh fried to a golden brown,
    • Pesto-infused mashed potatoes,
    • Roasted seasonal vegetables,
    • Corn relish
  • Kids entrees include:
    • Fried chicken tenders
    • Mashed potatoes
    • Corn relish
    • Choice of applesauce or baby carrots
  • Vegetarian options are also available upon request.
  • You can reserve this dining package by calling 714-781-DINE (714-781-3463) or visiting the Disneyland Resort website.

  • Over at Walt Disney World, guests can swing by Disney’s Coronado Resort to check out the new Sangria University.
  • Guests will get to sample all four of the restaurant’s house-made sangrias before making their own with the help of the resident Sangria Sommeliers at Three Bridges Bar & Grill.
  • Sangria University sessions occur on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:30-3:30 PM at Three Bridges Bar & Grill at Villa Del Lago and cost $45 per guest.
  • You can reserve your spot by calling 407-939-1004.

  • And if you’re in the mood for something sweet, you can swing by Magic Kingdom later this month to try two new snacks.
  • At Columbia Harbour House, guests will find the Minnie Mouse Chocolate Chip Lava Cake, featuring a chocolate chip lava cookie served warm and topped with buttercream and a chocolate Minnie bow.
  • If you’re looking for something a bit cooler, head over to Prince Eric’s Village Market where you’ll find the Mermaid Slush.
  • This berry-flavored slush is topped with whipped cream and a chocolate mermaid tail.
