Delicious New Food Options, Dining Experiences Available Around Disneyland and Walt Disney World

No trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World is complete without some of the classic snacks like a Dole Whip or a Mickey pretzel. But there’s so much more on the menu at both resorts and the Disney Parks Blog just shared a look at some brand new delicious offerings.
- Starting at Disneyland, guests who venture into Adventureland can stop by The Tropical Hideaway to pick up a new Dole Whip souvenir Tiki bowl.
- There are four different designs of this new souvenir and they all come with a fun reusable spoon.
- Guests can fill their bowls with their choice of raspberry, pineapple, or orange Dole Whip.
- With the new Magic Happens parade set to debut on February 28, guests can take advantage of a new dining package at Plaza Inn as well.
- Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious lunch at Plaza Inn before enjoying reserved viewing for Magic Happens.
- The package include one lunch entree, one beverage one Plaza Inn credential, and one voucher that provides access to the parade’s reserved viewing area.
- Adult entrees include:
- Slow-cooked short rib with chimichurri,
- Chicken thigh fried to a golden brown,
- Pesto-infused mashed potatoes,
- Roasted seasonal vegetables,
- Corn relish
- Kids entrees include:
- Fried chicken tenders
- Mashed potatoes
- Corn relish
- Choice of applesauce or baby carrots
- Vegetarian options are also available upon request.
- You can reserve this dining package by calling 714-781-DINE (714-781-3463) or visiting the Disneyland Resort website.
- Over at Walt Disney World, guests can swing by Disney’s Coronado Resort to check out the new Sangria University.
- Guests will get to sample all four of the restaurant’s house-made sangrias before making their own with the help of the resident Sangria Sommeliers at Three Bridges Bar & Grill.
- Sangria University sessions occur on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:30-3:30 PM at Three Bridges Bar & Grill at Villa Del Lago and cost $45 per guest.
- You can reserve your spot by calling 407-939-1004.
- And if you’re in the mood for something sweet, you can swing by Magic Kingdom later this month to try two new snacks.
- At Columbia Harbour House, guests will find the Minnie Mouse Chocolate Chip Lava Cake, featuring a chocolate chip lava cookie served warm and topped with buttercream and a chocolate Minnie bow.
- If you’re looking for something a bit cooler, head over to Prince Eric’s Village Market where you’ll find the Mermaid Slush.
- This berry-flavored slush is topped with whipped cream and a chocolate mermaid tail.
