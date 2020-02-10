Delicious New Food Options, Dining Experiences Available Around Disneyland and Walt Disney World

No trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World is complete without some of the classic snacks like a Dole Whip or a Mickey pretzel. But there’s so much more on the menu at both resorts and the Disney Parks Blog just shared a look at some brand new delicious offerings.

Starting at Disneyland, guests who venture into Adventureland can stop by The Tropical Hideaway to pick up a new Dole Whip souvenir Tiki bowl.

There are four different designs of this new souvenir and they all come with a fun reusable spoon.

Guests can fill their bowls with their choice of raspberry, pineapple, or orange Dole Whip.

With the new Magic Happens parade set to debut on February 28, guests can take advantage of a new dining package at Plaza Inn as well.

Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious lunch at Plaza Inn before enjoying reserved viewing for Magic Happens.

The package include one lunch entree, one beverage one Plaza Inn credential, and one voucher that provides access to the parade’s reserved viewing area.

Adult entrees include: Slow-cooked short rib with chimichurri, Chicken thigh fried to a golden brown, Pesto-infused mashed potatoes, Roasted seasonal vegetables, Corn relish

Kids entrees include: Fried chicken tenders Mashed potatoes Corn relish Choice of applesauce or baby carrots

Vegetarian options are also available upon request.

You can reserve this dining package by calling 714-781-DINE (714-781-3463) or visiting the Disneyland Resort website

Over at Walt Disney World, guests can swing by Disney’s Coronado Resort to check out the new Sangria University.

Guests will get to sample all four of the restaurant’s house-made sangrias before making their own with the help of the resident Sangria Sommeliers at Three Bridges Bar & Grill.

Sangria University sessions occur on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:30-3:30 PM at Three Bridges Bar & Grill at Villa Del Lago and cost $45 per guest.

You can reserve your spot by calling 407-939-1004.

And if you’re in the mood for something sweet, you can swing by Magic Kingdom

At Columbia Harbour House, guests will find the Minnie Mouse Chocolate Chip Lava Cake, featuring a chocolate chip lava cookie served warm and topped with buttercream and a chocolate Minnie bow.

If you’re looking for something a bit cooler, head over to Prince Eric’s Village Market where you’ll find the Mermaid Slush.

This berry-flavored slush is topped with whipped cream and a chocolate mermaid tail.