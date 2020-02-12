Jaleo at Disney Springs to Host First-Ever Paella Block Party on March 21

Jaleo at Disney Springs will be hosting their first ever Paella Block Party in celebration of their one-year anniversary. The event will take place on March 21, 2020.

What’s happening:

Jaleo Paella Block Party

This block party will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:30 am – 3:00 pm EDT

Guests will have the opportunity to sample four different festival paellas and enjoy unlimited tapas, including: Jaleo's signature cones Gazpacho shooters Chicken croquetas Chistorra envuelta en patata frita (spicy chorizo wrapped in crispy potato).

The all-inclusive tickets also include Spanish wines, sangria, cocktails, and oysters "gin and tonic."

Entertainment:

On top of all of the delicious food being offered that evening, the party will also feature: Flamenco dancers Porrón contest DJ Photo booth And more!



Tickets:

Don’t miss out on this Walt Disney World special Early Bird tickets $75 All Inclusive (21+) $40 Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage Kids 10 and younger are free

