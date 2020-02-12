Jaleo at Disney Springs to Host First-Ever Paella Block Party on March 21

Jaleo at Disney Springs will be hosting their first ever Paella Block Party in celebration of their one-year anniversary. The event will take place on March 21, 2020.
What’s happening:
- Jaleo is taking over the sidewalk on Disney Springs' West Side and opening up the whole restaurant to kick off their first-ever Paella Block Party and celebrate their one-year anniversary!
- This block party will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:30 am – 3:00 pm EDT
- Guests will have the opportunity to sample four different festival paellas and enjoy unlimited tapas, including:
- Jaleo's signature cones
- Gazpacho shooters
- Chicken croquetas
- Chistorra envuelta en patata frita (spicy chorizo wrapped in crispy potato).
- The all-inclusive tickets also include Spanish wines, sangria, cocktails, and oysters "gin and tonic."
Entertainment:
- On top of all of the delicious food being offered that evening, the party will also feature:
- Flamenco dancers
- Porrón contest
- DJ
- Photo booth
- And more!
Tickets:
- Don’t miss out on this Walt Disney World resort event. Guests can buy now to take advantage of special Early Bird tickets. Prices will go up on February 24.
- $75 All Inclusive (21+)
- $40 Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage
- Kids 10 and younger are free
