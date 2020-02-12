Live-Action “Aladdin” Sequel in The Works at Disney Studios

Though we might be wrong with our guess that it’s tentatively going to be called “The Return of Jafar,” it appears that a sequel to the Live-Action Aladdin is in the works, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- A sequel to the 2019 live-action Aladdin is reportedly in the works at the Disney studio, but with the film in early development, the details are scarce.
- John Gatins and Andrea Berloff have been tapped to write the script for the new film. Gatins has previously worked on Flight and Real Steel, and Berloff had worked on Straight Outta Compton, and The Kitchen.
- The film is set to be released theatrically, but it is not confirmed at this time if Guy Ritchie is going to return to direct. The return of any of the original cast, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, or Will Smith is also still unclear.
- Disney+ had previously announced a spin-off series based on Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders character, all while Mena Massoud (who played Aladdin) claimed he was struggling to even get an audition after the box-office success that was Aladdin.
- The original live-action remake of the animated classic premiered last May, with the home releases coming later in the year in September. It was considered a box-office success earning over $355 million domestically and taking in over $1 billion worldwide.
- You can read Alex’s original review of the film on our site here.
- Aladdin was one of five films released by the Walt Disney Company that grossed over $1 Billion dollars worldwide in 2019, the other four being: Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, and the other live-action remake of an animated classic that was released that year, The Lion King.