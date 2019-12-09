Live-Action “Aladdin” Spinoff Focused on Prince Anders in the Works for Disney+

Disney’s recent live-action remake of the animated classic Aladdin grossed over $1 billion in worldwide box office. Now, it looks like Disney is not quite done reaping the benefits of that film as a spinoff featuring Prince Anders is currently in the works for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Billy Magnussen will reprise the role his role from the recent blockbuster.

Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme have been hired to write the script for the new film while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who served as producers on Aladdin , will return to produce again under their Rideback banner.

Ryan Halprin, also of Rideback, will executive produce.

The new film would not serve as a sequel to Aladdin , though that is also currently in the works at the studio.

In the recent film, Prince Anders was a comically dim suitor for Princess Jasmine who made an impression on audiences.

Magnussen reportedly had a hand in getting the project started, coming to the producers with an idea for a stroy and meeting with potential writers.

Disney has made a habit out of remaking its animated classics into live-action films in recent years – The Lion King , Dumbo , and The Jungle Book just to name a few – but Aladdin would be the first to spark a spinoff.

There has been no word on whether or not any other members of the cast would appear in the spinoff, nor has there been any announcement regarding a timeline for the new film.

