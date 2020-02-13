Celebrate Gospel Returns to Disney California Adventure in Celebration of Black History Month

For more than a decade, a special performance takes over Disney California Adventure in the form of Celebrate Gospel, which is set to return on Saturday, February 15th from 11:30-7:00 at Hollywoodland’s Hyperion Theater, according to a Tweet from the Disneyland Annual Passholders Twitter account.

What’s Happening:

On Feb. 15, the Disneyland Resort will celebrate Black History Month with the return of Celebrate Gospel. Taking place in Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure park

Choirs set to perform are: Amazing Grace Conservatory (Los Angeles) Eastvale Bible Church Mass Choir (Norco) Faithful Central Bible Church Choir Fresh Generation (Inglewood) Friendship Baptist Church Mass Choir (Yorba Linda) Greater LA Cathedral Choir (Long Beach) Greater Zion Church Family Voices of Destiny (Compton) Inland Empire Voices of Unity (Riverside) KJLH Radio Free Voices (Harbor City) LA Inner Mass City Choir (Inglewood) Life Church Voices of Life (Jurupa Valley) Lorenzo Johnson & Praizum (Los Angeles) New Hope Presbyterian Church Choir (Orange) Rhythm and Moves Children’s Youth Choir (Pasadena) West Angeles Church of God in Christ New Generation Choir (Los Angeles) Worship Beyond Walls Mass Choir (Menifee)

“The Sound,” a vocal group that was seen during Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure park, will perform in between the gospel choir performances.

Celebrate Gospel has been performed for over a decade at Disney California Adventure, and even though the venue has changed over the years (Hyperion Theater, Stage 17, etc) it has continued to delight guests of the park each February.

