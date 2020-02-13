Emilio Estevez to Return to the Ice for “The Mighty Ducks” Series on Disney+

by | Feb 13, 2020 11:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Ducks fly together! Emilio Estevez is reprising his iconic role as beloved Coach Gordon Bombay in the new Disney+ original series The Mighty Ducks. Based on the ‘90s hit franchise, the 10-episode series will premiere later this year on the streaming service. In addition to starring, Estevez will serve as an executive producer.

  • Estevez will join previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon.
  • Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.
  • Estevez is a multi-hyphenate actor-writer-director-producer who recently created the film, The Public, which premiered at TIFF in 2018.
  • He has established himself not only as an accomplished actor, but also as a talented writer, director and producer.
  • In 2006, he wrote, directed and co-starred in Bobby, which was nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award.  
  • He made his acting debut in Tim Hunter’s Tex and appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s ensemble drama The Outsiders, both based on S.E. Hinton novels.  
  • Estevez’ performance as a quintessential high-school jock in John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club won him widespread attention and acclaim.  
  • Later that same year, he went on to appear in St. Elmo’s Fire before starring in That Was Then, This Is Now, for which he also wrote the screenplay.

What they’re saying:

  • Emilio Estevez: “Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise.  Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”
  • Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+: “It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist. For a generation, ‘The Mighty Ducks’ stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world.  We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

 About The Mighty Ducks:

  • “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”
  • The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.  
  • Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series.  
  • Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, are co-creators and will serve as showrunners.
  • Emilio Estevez, James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing.  
  • Lauren Graham is co-executive producer.  
  • George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Send this to a friend