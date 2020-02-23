New Bee-Themed Cupcake Lands at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Are you in need of a fun sugar high to get you through a full day at Walt Disney World? Look no further than the new bee-themed cupcake available at Disney's Animal Kingdom!

What's happening:

If you haven’t heard the latest buzz, we’ve got some news for you. A new bee-themed cupcake has landed at the Central Florida resort and honey, you won’t want to miss out on this treat!

The speciality cupcake consists of orange cake with honey filling topped with buttercream icing, chocolate pearls, white chocolate honeycomb and two sugar bees.

This glorious dessert is available for $5.99 and can be found at Creature Comforts or Restaurantosaurus in Disney's Animal Kingdom park.

Hurry and catch this limited-time offering, which will only be around through March 14.

Fun fact:

Did you know that bees are natural deterrents for elephants? While our elephant friends may not “bee” big fans of these little critters, this cupcake is sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.