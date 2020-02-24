Disney+ Opens Western European Pre-Sales With Discounted Annual Subscription

In one month, Disney+ will officially launch in several Western European countries bringing the massive library of Disney movies and shows to even more fans around the world. Today Disney kicked off their presale campaign and is currently offering discounts on one year subscriptions to the streaming service.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

As it gets closer to the official launch of Disney+ in Western European countries

Fans can sign up to be among the first to enjoy all of the new original content

The limited time offer is available now for residents in the following countries: The United Kingdom Germany Italy Spain Austria Switzerland



Good to know:

Consumers who signed up during the presale will be able to access Disney+ on March 24

There will not be a 7-day Free Trial for pre-order subscribers.

The Disney+ presale is not available in France.

The monthly subscription is not available during the pre-sale, only the annual subscription.

Pricing Options Presale and Launch

Pricing UK Ireland Germany and Austria Italy Spain France Switzerland Pre-Sale (2/24) £49.99 €59.99 59,99 € 59,99 € 59,99€ (No presale) 84.90 CHF Launch (3/24) £5.99 / £59.99 €6.99 / €69.99 6,99 € / 69,99 € 6,99 € / 69,99 € 6,99€ / 69,99€ 6,99 € / 69,99 € 9.90 CHF / 99.00 CHF