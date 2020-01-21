Western Europe Disney+ Launch Date Moved Up to March 24, 2020

The Walt Disney Company has announced that they’ve moved up the launch date for Disney+ in the Western European region. Originally slated for March 31, 2020, audiences will now be able to access the platform one week earlier on March 24th.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set March 24th as the new launch date for Disney+ in markets across Western Europe.
- Pricing has also been confirmed at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.
- The streaming service will launch in:
- The UK
- Ireland
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Additional Western Europe markets will follow in summer 2020. These include:
- Belgium
- The Nordics
- Portugal
About Disney+:
- Disney+ offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.
- At launch, subscribers will have access to:
- The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a creative modern take on the hit franchise
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which explores the wonderful and often astonishing world of deceptively familiar objects
- Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic.
- Other original titles available at launch include:
- Encore!, executive produced by Kristen Bell
- Diary of A Future President from creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and executive producer, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
- The Imagineering Story, chronicling the eclectic group of extraordinary creatives who bring Disney Parks to life, among many other exciting shows.
- Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including:
- Gaming consoles
- Streaming media players
- Smart TVs
- Other benefits include:
- High-quality and commercial-free viewing
- Up to four concurrent streams
- Unlimited downloads on up to ten devices
- Personalised recommendations
- The ability to set up to seven different profiles
- Ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.
- For more information, or to sign up for the Disney+ service, visit Disneyplus.com.
