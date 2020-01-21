Western Europe Disney+ Launch Date Moved Up to March 24, 2020

The Walt Disney Company has announced that they’ve moved up the launch date for Disney+ in the Western European region. Originally slated for March 31, 2020, audiences will now be able to access the platform one week earlier on March 24th.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set March 24th as the new launch date for Disney+

Pricing has also been confirmed at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

The streaming service will launch in: The UK Ireland France Germany Italy Spain Austria Switzerland

Additional Western Europe markets will follow in summer 2020. These include: Belgium The Nordics Portugal



About Disney+:

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including: Gaming consoles Streaming media players Smart TVs

Other benefits include: High-quality and commercial-free viewing Up to four concurrent streams Unlimited downloads on up to ten devices Personalised recommendations The ability to set up to seven different profiles Ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

For more information, or to sign up for the Disney+ service, visit Disneyplus.com