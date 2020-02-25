First Look at 2020 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise

The 2020 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is right around the corner and the Disney Parks Blog has just given us our first look at the fun and festive merchandise that will be available during this year’s event.

This year’s special event merchandise will include collections featuring Orange Bird, Minnie, Mickey and Spike the Bee.

First up is the new Orange Bird’s Hello Sunshine collection, which will include a new headband with his iconic citrus-inspired design.

Guests will also find a new spirit jersey, backpack, pitcher, cup and more.





Next up is Minnie’s Flower Cart, which will feature some blooming fashion.

This collection will include apparel, headwear, accessories and more baring colorful pastel shades.

Guests will find a new Dooney & Bourke wristlet, crossbody, and tote as well as a flower crown and multiple apparel pieces.

Next is Mickey’s Farmers Market where guests can commemorate their trip to this year’s festival with home grown dated items.

The collection will include apparel, accessories and drinkware.

Spike’s Sweet as can Bee Collection will feature merchandise inspired by Spike the Bee and Donald.

Guests will be able to find everything ranging from headwear, apparel and accessories.

There will also of course be some Passholder exclusive items available at the 2020 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

This will include merchandise inspired by the park icon Figment as well as exclusive watering can mugs with a passholder design (available March 4) and Spike the Bee and Figment designs (available April 20).

You can see more Annual Passholder exclusives during this year’s festival here

Finally, there will even be a new collection of Disney Parks Wishables inspired by the festival available at EPCOT starting March 4.

The collection includes the open-chase edition of Mickey Mouse, with Minnie Mouse, Frushi, Figment Topiary and Butterfly in the blind bags.

The 2020 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival starts March 4 and runs through June 1.