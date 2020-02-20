Disney Reveals Annual Passholder Exclusives for 2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

Spring is almost here and that means it's time for a new Epcot festival! Starting March 4 the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival returns to the park for another year of flowers, food, and fun. Plus there are plenty of special perks for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to enjoy during this event.

What’s happening:

What's happening:

The Flower & Garden Festival will be hosted at Epcot from March 4-June 1. The festival is open to all guests with valid Epcot Park admission.

Passholder Perks:

Passholder-Exclusive Magnets – Passholders can receive two new complimentary magnets at this year’s festival. Magnets will be available at Mouse Gear: From March 4-April 19 – “Donald Duck with Spike the Bee” April 20-June 1 – “Orange Bird”

Passholder-Exclusive Merchandise – This year's Passholder-exclusives will feature tees and pins. Additionally, new collections starring Orange Bird as well as Donald and Spike will debut at the festival.. Passholders can also take advantage of their 20% discount on merchandise.

Discounted Garden Rocks Concert Series Packages – The family friendly concert series is back for 2020 with 20+ new and returning artists and bands

– The family friendly concert series is back for 2020 with Discounted Tours – Delightful tours can be unearthed throughout the festival. Passholders get a 15% discount on the Behind the Seeds

More Flower & Garden Festival Fun:

It wouldn't be an Epcot festival without food and once again Disney chefs have outdone themselves with tasty offerings available at the Outdoor Kitchens. Returning favorites include: Flavor Full Kitchen, sponsored by AdventHealth Trowel & Trellis, where all of the dishes are plant-based creations



Guests who are excited for shopping opportunities will want to pick up the fan favorite Orange Bird Sipper which will be back during this year's event.

And for the first time, a Spike the Bee Sipper (inspired by the Disney character who first appeared in Disney short films in the 1940s) will also be available at The Honey Bee-stro and will contain the popular Honey-Peach Freeze.

Please note both specialty sippers will be available while supplies last.

Follow Spike Around Epcot:

That's right, families (and fans of all ages) can track Spike the Bee as he hides among his favorite flowers in World Showcase. Everyone is invited to take part in Spike's Pollen-Nation Exploration Scavenger Hunt. Maps can be purchased at: Mouse Gear World Traveler Select Festival Markets.

Psst! Passholders can use their 20% merchandise discount too.

Good to know:

One Donald Duck magnet and one Orange Bird magnet per Passholder. Available while supplies last.

Must visit Mouse Gear and must present valid annual pass and photo ID to receive the magnets.

Not responsible for any lost, stolen or damaged magnets.