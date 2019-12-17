Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup Announced, Details Revealed for 2020 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival

Dec 17, 2019

The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival returns to Walt Disney World March 4-June 1, 2020. This year’s event will feature amazing culinary delights, brilliant gardens and topiaries, live entertainment, and so much more.

2020 Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

What’s happening:

  • The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival returns to Walt Disney World this spring and that means another year of beautiful displays, flavorful food, and lively music.
  • Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced more details about the festival including the talent lineup for the fan favorite Garden Rocks Concert Series.
  • While several musicians and bands will be making their way back to Epcot for this series, some new acts are joining the festival too including Daughtry and Don McLean.

Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup:

  • March 4-5 – Peabo Bryson NEW
  • March 13-16 – Simple Plan
  • March 17-19 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
  • March 20-23 – Mark Wills NEW to Garden Rocks
  • March 24-26 – The Spinners
  • March 27-28 – Sister Hazel
  • March 29-30 – The Pointer Sisters
  • March 31-April 2 – Former Journey Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
  • April 3-4 – Blood, Sweat & Tears
  • April 5-6 – Exposé
  • April 7-9 – Berlin
  • April 19-20 – Rick Springfield
  • April 24-27 – Plain White T’s
  • April 28-30 – Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles
  • May 1-2 – Don McLean NEW
  • May 5-7 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett NEW
  • May 8-9 – Thelma Houston NEW
  • May 10-11 – The Allman Betts Band NEW to Garden Rocks
  • May 12-14 – Air Supply
  • May 15-18 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
  • May 19-21 – Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot NEW to Garden Rocks
  • May 24-25 – Daughtry NEW
  • May 26-28 – Marshall Tucker Band
  • May 31-June 1 – Survivor

Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Package:

  • Guests can guarantee seating at one of three shows (5:30, 6:45 or 8 pm) when they book a concert series dining package. Each package includes breakfast, lunch or dinner at select Epcot restaurants.
  • Reservations will open to Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members December 18 and to the general public December 19.

More Flower & Garden Fun:

  • C’est magnifique! This spring Epcot will feature a brand-new Remy topiary as the centerpiece of a Ratatouille Garden at the France pavilion.  
  • The Remy topiary will be surrounded by a garden of veggies that include ingredients of a ratatouille recipe.
  • This is the perfect year to highlight the little chef as he’ll be starring in the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction that opens in summer 2020.

Outdoor Kitchens:

  • Adding to the colorful atmosphere of the Festival is the ever popular Outdoor Kitchens located throughout the park. Guests will have 17 unique locations to choose from or they can visit them all!
  • Celebrating Walt Disney World’s home state of Florida, are three kitchens featuring some of The Sunshine State’s favorite flavors:
    • The Honey Bee-stro will serve honey-laced treats
    • Indulge in citrus-based goodness at The Citrus Blossom  
    • Experience sweet and savory delights at Florida Fresh

Topiary Gardens

  • Everywhere guests look they’ll discover beautiful gardens, bright plants, and stunning topiaries. This year’s displays will include:
    • Anna and Elsa
    • Buzz Lightyear
    • Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog
    • Tinker Bell
    • Snow White
    • Bambi

Family Fun:

  • Step into the home of hundreds of beautiful butterflies at The Goodness Garden Butterfly House. The delicate creatures are freely flying around and make for some great photo opportunities.
  • Are the kids in need of some extra playtime? Let them burn off excess energy at the Play Full Garden. This unique playground experience is a great place for the whole family to visit.  

Special Tours:

