Former Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell Promoted to Oversee Streaming Giant Hulu

While all eyes may be on the Iger/Chapek news, Disney also made some moves at the streaming service it acquired not too long ago, promoting Kelly Campbell who formerly was the Chief Marketing Officer of Hulu, to the new president, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kelly Campbell, has been promoted to the President of Hulu and will now be overseeing the streaming giant. She will lead the streamer's on demand and live streaming businesses as the company is further integrated into Disney's direct-to-consumer group.
- Disney fully acquired Hulu last spring, but most of the focus at that time was soon-to-launch streaming service, Disney+. Hulu will serve as the main home for adult programming from Disney brands and will soon launch the FX on Hulu banner, streaming library content and originals from the cable network.
- Campbell came to Hulu in 2017, after overseeing the marketing for Google’s cloud division. At Hulu, she oversaw subscriber growth, brand, content and business-to-business marketing, as well as research and viewer experience for the last three years.
- In her new role, she will be reporting to Disney direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer, while working with Disney's film and TV studios on original programming for Hulu.
- This news comes just a few weeks after former Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepped down from his position.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer: "Kelly is an immensely talented leader who has been a driving force in defining Hulu’s brand vision and strategy. She has built a tremendous multi-talented team and developed strategic campaigns that helped double Hulu’s subscriber base. Our senior leadership team is excited to welcome her aboard and can’t wait to work together to further grow Hulu’s footprint in the US and beyond."
- Kelly Campbell: “This is a time of tremendous growth and transformation for Hulu, and I am incredibly energized by the opportunity ahead as we enter into this next chapter. The Hulu team is among the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious in the industry, and I know we are going to do great things as part of the pioneering and equally bold team Kevin has built at DTCI.”