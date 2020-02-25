Former Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell Promoted to Oversee Streaming Giant Hulu

While all eyes may be on the Iger/Chapek news, Disney also made some moves at the streaming service it acquired not too long ago, promoting Kelly Campbell who formerly was the Chief Marketing Officer of Hulu, to the new president, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hulu

Disney fully acquired Hulu last spring, but most of the focus at that time was soon-to-launch streaming service, Disney+

Campbell came to Hulu in 2017, after overseeing the marketing for Google’s cloud division. At Hulu, she oversaw subscriber growth, brand, content and business-to-business marketing, as well as research and viewer experience for the last three years.

In her new role, she will be reporting to Disney direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer, while working with Disney's film and TV studios on original programming for Hulu.

This news comes just a few weeks after former Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepped down from his position.

