Hulu CEO Randy Freer Steps Down As Part of Restructuring after Disney Acquisition

Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) has undergone significant restructuring in the eight months since Disney acquired Hulu, and with the restructuring involved with the integration of the streaming service, Hulu CEO Randy Freer has stepped down, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Although the three streamers have been bundled together for consumers, Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, this restructuring will bring them all under the same leadership. The top executives across Hulu operations, like distribution, sales, marketing, will now report directly into the corresponding DTCI business leads.

Hulu operations have already been integrated under Disney execs in terms of original programming, when Disney Television Studios, ABC Entertainment took over Hulu’s original series, also including the FX on Hulu content.

The restructuring and integration into DTCI will have no effect on the streaming service’s content, though they are expected to hire a business leader specifically for the operation within DTCI’s system.

Freer will remain in his current role for the next few weeks to assist with the integration, a system that has been structured so that current executive, Bob Iger is the only one with the title of CEO.

What They’re Saying: