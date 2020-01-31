Hulu CEO Randy Freer Steps Down As Part of Restructuring after Disney Acquisition

Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) has undergone significant restructuring in the eight months since Disney acquired Hulu, and with the restructuring involved with the integration of the streaming service, Hulu CEO Randy Freer has stepped down, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Although the three streamers have been bundled together for consumers, Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, this restructuring will bring them all under the same leadership. The top executives across Hulu operations, like distribution, sales, marketing, will now report directly into the corresponding DTCI business leads.
- Hulu operations have already been integrated under Disney execs in terms of original programming, when Disney Television Studios, ABC Entertainment took over Hulu’s original series, also including the FX on Hulu content.
- The restructuring and integration into DTCI will have no effect on the streaming service’s content, though they are expected to hire a business leader specifically for the operation within DTCI’s system.
- Freer will remain in his current role for the next few weeks to assist with the integration, a system that has been structured so that current executive, Bob Iger is the only one with the title of CEO.
What They’re Saying:
- Randy Freer: “I am grateful for my time at Hulu, and the opportunity to work and learn with an incredibly talented and dedicated group of people. I also want to thank Kevin and The Walt Disney Company, as well as NBCUniversal and Fox, for providing me the opportunity to lead Hulu during a time of tremendous growth and significant industry transformation. Hulu has established itself as a leading choice for consumers looking for the best TV service available today, and I am confident Hulu will thrive inside Disney under DTCI’s leadership and resources.”
- DTCI chairman Kevin Mayer: “I want to thank Randy for his leadership the last two years as CEO and for his collaboration the past several months to ensure an exceptionally bright future for Hulu. With the successful launch of Disney+, we are now focused on the benefits of scale within and across our portfolio of DTC businesses. Further integrating the immensely talented Hulu team into our organization will allow us to more effectively and efficiently deploy resources, rapidly grow our presence outside the U.S. and continue to relentlessly innovate. There is a tremendous amount of opportunity ahead, and I am confident in our ability to accelerate our positive momentum and better serve consumers.”